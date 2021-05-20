I Hate Suzie director Georgi Banks-Davies has joined Amazon’s adaptation of Paper Girls, a coming-of-age comic book about four teenagers trapped in the middle of a time-travelers war. Banks-Davies revealed she’s acting as a director via her personal Instagram account, together with a cute picture of a pink bicycle, a direct reference to the comics.

Banks-Davies’ picture shows the bicycle and a chair that has the title of "DIRECTOR" written on the back. With the simple description of “This show is fun …”, Banks-Davies leaves the hashtags to confirm her new role in the upcoming series, clarifying in the comments that she indeed uses her bicycle to move around the set.

Written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls ran for 30 issues between 2015 and 2019. In the comics, a group of four teenagers who deliver newspapers on bicycles uncovers a secret war between different time-travelers faction when their hometown is attacked in the morning after Halloween. Set in the ‘80s — before taking us all over history — Paper Girls has some similarities with Stranger Things in that it puts a group of teenagers in a highly dangerous situation that pushes them to grow up and reflect on their own identity. It’s a great read, and it’s a shame it took so long for a TV adaptation to finally be greenlit.

Amazon confirmed it was pursuing an adaptation of Paper Girls back in 2019, but news of the show has been scarce so far. Last month, Amazon confirmed Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza would play the teenage leads on the upcoming series, with Ali Wong joining the cast two weeks ago as the adult version of Nelet’s character.

The series is being produced by Amazon Studios, Legendary TV, and Plan B. Stephany Folsom and Christopher C. Rogers will co-showrun, with Plan B, Christopher Cantwell, and original comic creators Vaughan and Chiang acting as executive producers. The series is set to film this year in Chicago.

There’s still no release date for Paper Girls, but as production moves forward, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider. Check out Banks-Davies’ original post below:

