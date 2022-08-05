Sofia Rosinsky delivers a true one-of-a-kind performance as Mac Coyle in the Prime Video adaptation of Paper Girls.

Mac is the very first paperboy in Stony Stream who’s not, well, a boy. Now there’s also Camryn Jones’ Tiff, Fina Strazza’s KJ, and the newest papergirl, Riley Lai Nelet’s Erin. Their paths collide in the wee hours of the morning on November 1, 1988, aka Hell Day. The hours after Halloween can get quite rowdy, but Mac, Tiff, KJ, and Erin have a rather unusual experience after encountering some bullies. After the incident, they wind up time traveling to 2019.

Paper Girls features A+ casting across the board, but Rosinsky’s performance, in particular, feels so incredibly specific to her skillset and her interpretation of the character that it’s impossible to imagine anyone else bringing Mac to life with such personality and color. It’s quite the achievement for an actor who’s just 16 years old, and it’s something that signifies that whatever that “special something” is, Rosinsky has it.

While I’m willing to bet much of that is raw, innate talent, Rosinsky was lucky enough to be shown a significant amount of classic cinema at a very young age. I truly couldn’t believe the names she rattled off when asked what actors she aspires to be like. Here’s what she said while on an episode of Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party:

“I have a little bit of a list here. I’m probably gonna say Betty Davis, Carol Kane, Giulietta Masina, Alec Guinness, Alan Arkin, José Ferrer. I think specifically for Alec Guinness one of the things that really draws me towards him — and actually, the same could be said for Giulietta Masina or any one of the people that I just named, is that they’re all chameleons. They look completely different in one role and then in the next role they’ve just transformed and you don’t even realize, ‘Oh, I’m watching Alec Guinness right now.’ No! He’s just the character. You’re just watching him and I really strive to be a chameleon. So I would just say the image of not being anything.”

Not only does Rosinsky aspire to be a chameleon like the acting greats, but she’s also driven to be a positive force on set when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“I met Gary Sinise on an episode of Criminal Minds I did years and years ago, and I just remember his generosity and warmth. He had just such a welcoming spirit and I really admire that. He treated everybody with such respect and he had such elegance, and I really loved that.”

A chameleon who brings generosity and warmth to set? I truly can’t imagine a better combination.

Jumping into Rosinsky’s work on Paper Girls, we began by discussing how her version of Mac changed from what she brought to her audition to what we see in the finished product. Here’s how she put it:

“The Mac that I presented in the audition, she didn’t have exactly the same sprightly, up, actively sort of aggressive energy that I brought in the show. The Mac in the audition was a lot straighter, flatter, straightforward, kind of dead-eyed stare sort of Mac, and in the show she seems to have a bit more of kind of up-in-arms, getting out, throwing stuff at people sort of thing.”

Rosinsky crushes one sassy line after the next, and one F-bomb after the next, but in addition to Mac being a total firecracker you can’t take your eyes off of, she also shows off maximum cast chemistry with her co-stars, and she was eager to sing their praises. Rosinsky pinpointed standout qualities with ease when asked for something unique about the way Jones, Strazza, and Nelet each approach their work. She began by discussing Jones’ inner light and bubbly vibe:

“The song ‘Steppin' Out’ reminds me of her. She just gets this twinkle in her eyes and she’s like a sprite, like a fairy. She brings such a specific sparkling, bubbling kind of energy. And not only off-set, but also to Tiffany she brings this same light inside of her that just keeps you transfixed. And I would say just her allowing this inner light that she has, it just shines through her face. I would say just by her allowing that to come through, that’s something that I think is quite unique. She doesn’t try to push that aside or anything. It’s hard for me to describe, but when you see her, you’ll know what I’m talking about. She just has a light behind her eyes that comes through every single time that you see her.”

Rosinsky continued by highlighting the sweet sadness Strazza brings to the role of KJ:

“I would say for Fina, she has this kind of sweet and sad quality to her sometimes when she’s playing KJ, and it just melts your heart. And yet she’s so protective and she’s so strong and she doesn’t even realize that. And just seeing her go through all of these emotions, you can see it happening, and it’s really beautiful. I would say just by that sweet sadness that she brings to KJ, that’s something so unique ... there’s this melancholy to her yet when she smiles, you feel completely warm.”

As for Nelet, Rosinsky was most taken by her ability to infuse her work with pops of personality at just the right moments:

“I would say she can be so calm and cool and then, for instance, when she’s leaving the house and goes [raises her arms] like that after she’s talking to her mom, you’re really rooting for her. And she’ll be in a moment or something, she’ll be listening to something and then she’ll suddenly crack a smile like that, and I just think that’s the coolest thing; quickly you see just a quick spark and side of her and it’s adorable. It’s really wonderful.”

Eager to hear more about Rosinsky’s experience making Paper Girls? There’s a whole lot more from where this came from! You can watch Rosinsky's full episode of Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party in the video at the top of this article or you can listen to the conversation in podcast form below.

All eight episodes of Paper Girls are now available to stream on Prime Video!