Prime Video released a new trailer for Paper Girls, an upcoming series adaptation of the beloved comic books of the same name. The series follows four teenagers who have to learn how to work together after being accidentally involved in a time-traveling war.

The trailer starts in 1988, on the morning of Halloween when four teenagers who work delivering newspapers to the neighborhood watch in disbelief as the skies turn purple. The supernatural event, however, is not the worst to happen to the papers girls, as they soon find themselves in the future. As it turns out, the four teenagers get involved in a war between time-travelers trying to manipulate the flow of time to stay in power. Now, displaced in time, they need to learn how to work together if they ever hope to return home.

The trailer shows how, at first, Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza) feel lost after figuring out they ended up in the future. However, when they meet the adult version of Erin (Ali Wong), they realize they can count on their adult selves to get out of this dire situation. Of course, adult Erin is shocked to see her younger self knocking on her door, and both generations will need to accept their reality will never be the same.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘Paper Girls’ Images Bring the Beloved Comic Characters to Life for New Prime Video Series

Prime Video’s series is inspired by the comic book series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. Paper Girls ran for 30 issues between 2015 and 2019, taking the four teenage heroines all over history as they try to find their way home and prevent time-travelers from erasing them from history. It’s a killer concept that fits perfectly into a series, and we’re all dying to see how Prime Video pays homage to the source material.

All eight episodes of Paper Girls come to Prime Video on Friday, July 29. Check out the synopsis and new trailer below: