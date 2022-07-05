Prime Video released a new trailer for Paper Girls, the highly-anticipated series adaptation of the beloved comic books about four teenage girls involved in a time-traveling war. The new trailer raises the stakes for the group, introducing the villains for the upcoming show.

In the new trailer, we get introduced to Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza). The four teenagers work as paper girls, using their bikes to deliver newspapers in the neighborhood. However, there’s little else that unites the group besides their work. In fact, the new trailer underlines how they are far from being friends, with gender and racial stereotypes instilled by their families also getting in their way of creating a genuine connection. Life has a funny way of forcing us together, though, as the four paper girls will be displaced in time after witnessing a strange supernatural event.

As the trailer shows us, one morning, the work of the papers girls gets interrupted by a strange purple light burning bright in the sky. The four try to get to safety as fast as possible and hide in Erin’s home. However, as soon as they close the door behind them, the four teenagers meet a grown-up woman who claims to be Erin (Ali Wong). As they will soon find out, the paper girls were accidentally taken into the future and will now have to learn to work together in order to find their way back home.

As if being stranded in time was not enough, the paper girls and their adult versions will also become targets for a futuristic militia that tries to control the flow of History. That means they will have to fight for their lives while being hunted by people wielding futuristic weapons and tools. Meeting their future selves will also be challenging, as seeing who they are destined to become will force the young girls to face who they are and what they’ve been hiding from the world.

Prime Video’s series is inspired by the comic book series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, which ran for 30 issues between 2015 and 2019. The series also stars Nate Corddry and Adina Porter.

All eight episodes of Paper Girls come to Prime Video on Friday, July 29. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for Paper Girls: