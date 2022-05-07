Although short, the teaser gives us a first look at the four main characters.

The upcoming Amazon Prime science fiction drama series Paper Girls has just gotten its first teaser trailer, and it briefly showcases the four young heroines accompanied by a handful of fairly cryptic voiceover lines.

Paper Girls is based on a six-volume comic book series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and drawn by Cliff Chiang. The series was wrapped with its sixth volume in 2019. Set in 1988, the story follows four twelve-year-old girls who, during their usual run of delivering papers on the morning after Halloween, become caught in the crossfire between opposing factions of time-travelers.

From then on, they are sent on an epic adventure through time with the goal to save the world. As they travel between the present, the past, and the future, they come into contact with different versions of themselves and they each must decide whether they are going to accept or reject the fate they are shown.

The trailer showcases a very short snippet of each of the girls’ personalities. The first we see, under a blue moving light, is Tiffany Quilkin, the only child of a successful family, played by Camryn Jones. Her lines and the sass behind them assert her as the resolute and headstrong of the group. The light then shifts to pink, and we are shown Mac Coyle, a working-class Catholic girl who is the first paperboy in her town that isn’t a boy. Portrayed by Sofia Rosinsky, her voiceover lines make her seem to be sarcastic and even envious of one of the other girls.

Then Fina Strazza appears as K.J. Brandman, who comes from the wealthiest family in town, and her lines are all questions aimed at herself. Finally, there’s Erin Tieng, a dual-language immigrant with Chinese roots, who is played by Riley Lai Nelet. Her lines hint at some conflict between the young protagonists and how Erin thinks herself different from the rest, likely due to her origins or perhaps her dutiful nature.

Paper Girls is produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers are serving as executive producers, with Rogers being the showrunner as well. Previously, he was supposed to be the series' co-showrunner with Stephany Folsom, but she stepped down from the project in July 2021.

As of yet, there is still no concrete release date for Paper Girls. Watch the trailer below:

