Nintendo just added the first Paper Mario to its Expansion Pack for the Nintendo Switch Online service, allowing a whole new generation to enjoy one of the greatest games of the Nintendo 64. However, newcomers might discover that Nintendo 64’s Paper Mario plays a lot different from the latest titles in the franchise, which got inspired by the paper-like art style but didn’t quite stick to the first game’s combat system. The biggest surprise for new players, though, will be discovering how well Paper Mario aged and how it still holds firm against turn-based games released today. That’s because, while the art style made Paper Mario universally famous, it’s the gameplay that turns it into a timeless classic.

Simplify, But Keep It Complex

Role-playing games, especially turn-based ones, build their combat system around complex math formulas. By defeating enemies, characters get experience points that are converted in level-ups, which in turn leads to statuses increases. Besides character progression, RPGs also include loot of all shapes and sizes, usually offering the player new weapons and armor that further increases their statuses. Considering that there are statuses to control the offensive and defensive capabilities, even at its core, turn-based RPGs have a lot of numbers running in the background. Even so, things can still get more complicated, as players’ attacks have different chances of missing or hitting, landing a critical hit, and sometimes even a range of damage that’s defined randomly. And, of course, RPGs combat systems also need to take the enemies’ statuses into account. Oh, and to add another layer of complexity to the mix, turn-based RPGs usually deal with different kinds of attacks that are more or less effective to certain types of protection — like fire melting ice — and various effects that change the pace of combat — like a sleep spell making a character inactive for a certain number of turns.

With so many variables taken into consideration, many turn-based RPGs have a hard time making combat engaging in itself. So, to force the player to play the game, developers bump enemies’ statuses numbers, making them hit harder, take less damage, and have increasing pools of health points. The only way to overtake these challenges is by leveling up and becoming stronger yourself. The classic turn-based RPG, then, is a party of high numbers, as both players and enemies have their statuses increased dozens of times to the point where it is literally impossible for a player to predict precisely how much damage they are doing with one attack.

Since the numbers involved in a classic turn-based RPG are increasingly high and depend on some level of randomness, it also becomes harder to balance challenges. If the player levels up too much, their statuses become so high that even the most demanding boss can be beaten with no strategy involved — you don’t need to care about weakness if you are so strong that your basic attack does the job. On the other hand, under-leveled players can never beat a challenging boss, no matter how skilled they are and how much they understand their weaknesses.

When Nintendo started developing the first Paper Mario, they already had the experience of a classic turn-based RPG, Super Nintendo’ Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. Although Legend of the Seven Stars is beautifully written, with a colorful world filled with unforgettable characters to explore, it inherited some of the problems of a classic turn-based RPG. For example, over-leveling in Legend of the Seven Stars makes some sections trivial, while not farming experience leads to a lot of frustration as some enemies are just unbeatable. So, for Paper Mario, Nintendo decided to shake things up and develop a brand new combat system that kept all the nuances of classic turn-based RPGs while removing randomness, making numbers understandable for the player, and ignoring the unbalancing caused by over leveling or under leveling. The goal was to simplify, but keep it complex. Pretty easy, right?

‘Paper Mario’ and the Elegance of Small Numbers

The first difference players might notice regarding Paper Mario’s combat system is that there are two basic attacks available from the start: Mario can jump over enemies or hit them with a hammer. Both the jump and hammer attack always take the same amount of health from an enemy. While this might seem tedious at first, things become more complex due to enemy variation. Some enemies fly and cannot be hit by hammers. Others have spikes on their backs, preventing Mario from jumping on them without getting hurt. That means players must pay attention and choose the right tool for the job.

The whole combat system is also interactive, rewarding players that engage in their actions. So, instead of just watching Mario perform an attack after selecting it from a list, players need to press specific buttons to achieve a more potent attack, doubling their damage. It’s also possible to defend at the right moment, halving the damage taken. Since all enemies of the same kind have the same amount of health, attack animations, and damage output, the core combat system gives players every piece of information they need to understand what’s happening each turn.

Things get more complex as the game goes by, with Mario adding companions to his journey that can also perform an extra attack in combat. Each companion attacks in a specific way while also having special abilities that can either cause a lot of damage, give Mario an advantage, or negatively effect enemies. As for Mario, the mustachioed hero also gains access to special skills in time, increasing his arsenal. All these attacks and abilities are also interactable, adding different minigames to the middle of combat that keeps the experience fresh as time goes by. And, most importantly, the result of all these attacks and abilities is always predictable and depends entirely on the players’ skill.

Paper Mario’s combat system looks simple at its core, but it’s actually as complex as classic turn-based RPGs. The difference is that it’s easier for the player to understand exactly what’s happening when each attack is performed. That leads to more satisfying combat since players can plan their actions carefully, knowing full well that their victory depends on their skills alone.

Paper Mario also solves the balancing problem by completely changing how leveling up works. When Mario gains a level, the player can choose to increase their health, the magic points Mario uses for special skills, or the badge points that allow Mario to carry items that gift him with new skills or passive abilities. Leveling up, then, will enable players to survive longer in combat and have more tools at their disposal. However, leveling up never affects Mario’s direct offensive and defensive status. That means Mario is never so strong that he’ll take bosses with ease. At the same time, he’s never too weak that the player doesn’t stand a chance against bigger challenges. If a player takes his time to plan his moves, he can win any battle without worrying about his level.

Paper Mario also changes how experience points are calculated to make things even more balanced. To level up, players must collect 100 experience points. Always! This number doesn’t change, and it’s easy to control, so players don’t have to worry too much about it. The hard work is done by the game, not by the player, because Paper Mario adjusts the experience points each enemy gives the player according to their current level. For example, a basic enemy will give three experience points at the start of the game, but once Mario leveled up a couple of times, the same enemy starts to give no experience at all. As a result, it’s impossible to level up in an area and become overpowered. The opposite also happens, and if Mario’s level is too low when the player defeats an enemy or boss, they will get more experience to make sure they level up faster.

Of course, the game is not perfect, as it has a slow start that might feel boring to experienced players. However, once players surpass the first chapter of Paper Mario, they are rewarded with increasingly complex battles that demand them to think their actions through and experiment with different strategies. And because Paper Mario doesn’t have randomness or complex math controlling its numbers, anyone can know for sure what each action does in combat.

Paper Mario still holds as one of the best turn-based RPGs ever created. The combat would be even more refined in the GameCube sequel, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Unfortunately, after that, Nintendo stuck with the art style while dumbing down the combat, removing much of the strategy that makes the first two games so rewarding to play. Super Paper Mario, while great for its own reasons, is a platformer, not a turn-based RPG. After that, Paper Mario: Sticker Star and Paper Mario: Color Splash reworked the turn-based combat system around disposable items that don’t need a lot of strategies to make you win a combat. These games even got rid of any character progression through experience, giving few reasons to fight enemies.

More recently, Paper Mario: The Origami King tried to include some strategy back to the franchise with its ring-positioning combat. However, the system falls flat since, once again, fighting enemies don’t give any meaningful reward. Maybe now that more people will be able to discover the original Paper Mario, fans of the franchise will realize how polished the turn-based formula was right from the start, and in the future, we might get a sequel aligned to the first two games of the series.

