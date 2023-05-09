Hollywood legend Peter Bogdanovich’s father-daughter masterpiece Paper Moon is remembered for many things, though it's really its ending that in fact acts as one of the best ambiguous endings ever put to film. When it comes to memorable ambiguous endings (films that wilfully withhold the answer to their central dramatic question), Paper Moon rarely comes to mind, with the likes of cerebral sci-fi flicks like Blade Runner (is Deckard a Replicant?) and Inception (is Cobb still dreaming?) usually intercepting it as the most prominent examples. However, what Bogdanovich understood so clearly that made the film’s ending so powerful is the fact that (like Ridley Scott and Christopher Nolan would after him) he allows his audience to choose what to believe. More importantly, regardless of the option that the audience chooses, in relation to the central theme of the film...the choice doesn't matter at all.

Though hardly as remembered as the likes of movie brats Spielberg, Scorsese and Coppola, director Peter Bogdanovich’s footprint on the industry of Hollywood cinema cannot be understated. Beginning his career as a prominent film critic and ending his career as an even more prominent film historian, he made lifelong friends with the likes of Roger Corman and Orson Welles, among other notable figures. His works range from coming-of-age dramas like The Last Picture Show to screwball comedies like What’s Up, Doc, peaking with the Depression-era comedy that is Paper Moon. If Depression-era comedy sounds like an oxymoron that’s because it certainly is, which is exactly what makes the film so endearing. Just as with 2023’s The Last of Us (though Paper Moon admittedly includes even fewer zombies), it’s the bond that these two unlikely people form in the face of Hell itself that makes this a story about not just the struggle to survive, but what makes that struggle worth it, to begin with.

RELATED: From 'Paper Moon' to 'Mask': 5 Peter Bogdanovich Movies to Celebrate His Career

What Is 'Paper Moon' About?

Turning 50 this year, Paper Moon is based on the novel Addie Pray by Joe David Brown, which follows depression-era con artist Moses Pray who becomes shackled with taking care of a 9-year-old girl after the death of her mother when her neighbor assumes that Moses is in fact the father. Tasked with delivering the girl to her aunt’s home in Missouri (from Kansas), Moses spends the $200 given to him by the drunk driver who killed Addie’s mother on himself, only to find himself pressured when Addie demands the money back.

Proving as street-wise as her supposed father, the unlikely pair are locked in on a neo-Western road trip, getting up to plenty of mischief along the way. The title, while posing no relation to the book, was plugged in at the insistence of Bogdanovich and Welles, the latter of whom jokingly called it such a good title that it should be released even without the film behind it. A scene in which Moses and Addie sit on a cardboard paper moon at a carnival was thus added into the film to ensure the title’s relevance, taking quite the artistic liberty with the source material all for the sake of naming it after an Ella Fitzgerald tune.

Ryan and Tatum O’Neal’s Father-Daughter Pairing Sells 'Paper Moon'

Image via Paramount Pictures

The film is made all the more adorable by the fact that it stars the real-life father-daughter duo of Ryan and Tatum O’Neal (the latter of whom became the youngest Academy Award winner of all time at age 10 in spite of no acting experience prior). However, like Moses and Addie, Ryan and Tatum don’t just coast on the fact that they’re an adorable father-daughter pairing. You can see the love in their eyes when they look at one another, something Bogdanovich himself was very keen (and skilled) at expressing silently throughout.

Themes of Misplaced Faith Run Prominently Throughout ‘Paper Moon’

Image via Paramount Pictures

Moses Pray isn’t just any old con artist in Paper Moon. He specifically makes his living off of approaching recently widowed women, claiming that their deceased husband had previously ordered a high-quality, personalized Bible made out to their names. He’s the antithesis of Robin Hood, scamming the poor and recently vulnerable as opposed to stealing from the rich. In spite of his protest, Addie quickly proves that she has a knack for tricking people herself when she helps Moses close a couple of Bible cons and sell the image of him as a family man working to provide for his daughter.

In many ways, just as Moses cons his victims, Bogdanovich cons his audience into believing this man is sympathetic through the fact that he now has a young daughter he has to come to terms with, though he’ll never admit it. We’re only rooting for him because we’re rooting for her, and she’s only rooting for him because his life provides an exciting, albeit dangerous and poverty-stricken, escape from Depression-era boredom. The entire film requires an act of faith as misplaced as the widowed women who put their trust in Moses, but it's exactly the kind of faith required for the catharsis of its joyous ending.

‘Paper Moon’s Ambiguous Ending Works Because of Its Protagonists

Image via Paramount Pictures

Moses and Addie bond throughout the film, in spite of manipulating one another for their own personal gain several times. The whole thing plays almost like an episode of Arrested Development, where in spite of the deceptive way these family members treat one another, each one thinks they’re acting in the other’s best interest. Addie orchestrates an affair for Moses’s girlfriend, breaking his heart, while Moses can’t help but get Addie into all kinds of trouble, whether it's stealing liquor or getting severely assaulted by police officers on the run. After coming into a large sum of money through various get-rich-quick schemes, a couple of bad choices cause the duo to lose it all, leading Moses to hand Addie over to her aunt empty-handed. As Moses, downtrodden, leaves the aunt’s farmhouse, Addie runs after him, insisting that he still owes her $200. When his truck starts to roll down a hill the pair chase after it, still bickering all the way down, united again on the road to a hopefully decent life amid the Great Depression.

The ending is at once emblematic of road movies, Westerns, and screwball comedies all rolled into one, but what makes its narrative so ultimately poignant is that not once does Moses actually question whether or not Addie is his daughter (or vice versa). In fact, even if Moses knew that Addie was his daughter, he’d still want nothing to do with her. While the pair steadily bond and come to care for one another, their potentially shared DNA has nothing to do with it. Herein lies the genius behind Bogdanovich’s use of ambiguity. While the audience is hung up on wishing for a paternity test, Bogdanovich knows that the purpose of ambiguity isn’t to confuse its viewers but to reveal to them a truth. It doesn’t matter if Addie is Moses’s real daughter or not. Through the bond they’ve already formed, the answer is clear enough. They’ll argue, bicker, and curse one another to bits, but at the end of the day, they’ll have each other’s backs. Because that’s what family does.