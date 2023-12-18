The Big Picture Paprika, a fan favorite anime film, is getting a new limited edition 4K release on February 20, complete with special features and a steelbook casing.

The film, directed by Satoshi Kon, explores fantasy and imagination as a detective and therapist team up to recover a stolen device that can record dreams.

Paprika is considered an influential classic, with stunning visuals and a mind-bending narrative. It has been compared to Christopher Nolan's Inception and is set to receive a live-action TV adaptation.

Anime lovers, prepare to make space in your collection as fan favorite film Paprika is receiving a new limited edition 4K release, available from February 20. The re-release will see the classic animated thriller upscaled to Ultra HD, presented in a steelbook casing alongside a slew of special features. Originally released in 2006, the Satoshi Kon-directed film delves into a realm of fantasy and imagination as a detective and therapist unite, in an endeavor to recover a stolen device which allows scientists to enter and record a subject's dreams, before it falls into the hands of a so-called "dream terrorist."

Based upon the eponymous 1993 novel by Yasutaka Tsutsui, and subsequent 2003 Manga adaptation, Paprika explores the subconscious in a mind-bending visual feast, fit for viewing in the highest resolution possible; the upcoming release will include a new featurette named "Restoring Paprika" chronically the remastering process. This will be joined by other special features exploring the film's stunningly psychedelic visuals, entitled "The Dream CG World" and "The Art of Fantasy", alongside storyboards and original drawings from the film's production. The edition will also include filmmaker commentary and a making-of documentary. The new release will include both Japanese and English audio options.

An Influential Classic

Paprika was the fourth and final film by filmmaker Kon prior to his death in 2010, following 1997's Perfect Blue, 2001's Millennium Actress, and 2003's Tokyo Godfathers. Certified "Fresh" on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes the film holds an impressive score of 86%. Grossing $944,915 outside of Japan, the film is regarded as one of the country's most influential exports of the 00's; fans and critics alike have oft noted similarities between the animated feature and Christopher Nolan's 2010 blockbuster Inception. The film is notably set to receive a live action TV adaptation helmed by Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan for Amazon Studios and Hivemind. The upcoming series was described by Deadline to be a "character-driven sci-fi series with a mind-bending narrative." Joining Yan as executive producer on the project is Ash Sarohia, Masi Oka, and Jason F. Brown.

As well as directing the film, Kon wrote Paprika's screenplay alongside Seishi Minakami, while Satoki Toyoda served as co-producer. Jungo Maruta and Masao Takiyama are credited as the film's executive producers. The film's voice cast includes Megumi Hayashibara, Toru Emori, Katsunosuke Hori, and Toru Furuya. The new limited edition 4K Ultra HD release of Paprika will be available for purchase from February 20.