Earlier this year, news broke that comedic favorites Stephanie Hsu and Quinta Brunson would join forces for the first time for a new comedy movie, Par for the Course. Their respective stars have shot into the stratosphere in recent years, with both flexing their abilities to make people laugh, cry, and more between Hsu's Joy Ride and Everything Everywhere All At Once roles and Brunson's Emmy-winning efforts as the star and creator of Abbott Elementary. The prospect of linking them together opens up the possibility for a truly riotous comedy, especially with Brunson penning the script alongside her creative partner Justin Tan, who will make his directorial debut with the film. For Hsu, one of her favorite things about the collaboration, however, is just how adorable a pair the two stars make on-screen together.

As part of a larger profile with Collider's Therese Lacson, the Oscar nominee was asked about the status of Par for the Course. Plot details are still thin for the film outside the bevy of comedic talent on board, from the stars to Tan and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Productions. Hsu couldn't share much more as "It's pretty early," but that didn't stop her from raving about how well she and Brunson look together. "What I can give you is, don't you think we're so cute together?!" she asked Lacson. "Sometimes we'll be together, and someone will take a photo of us, and we're famously just both so tiny. I'll just look at her in her eyeballs, and I'll be like, 'We are so cute.'"

Being fellow short queens is part of the reason Hsu and Brunson happened to link up. In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, the former recalled their chance meeting during a Met Gala afterparty, saying "People were so tall and all of a sudden, the crowd parted and, through elbows, I just saw a little face. And it was Quinta Brunson! And I was like, 'Hi.'" Adding to that adorableness is Brunson's role as the perpetually optimistic, unjaded, and hilarious Janine Teagues, who stands out like a ray of sunshine against her more cynical colleagues. Hsu further raved to Lacson about getting the chance to work with her and generally be cute and funny together, adding "Yeah, I want to pick us up! I love her so much, and I'm really excited for that project. It will definitely be a hoot."

What Else Is on the Horizon for Hsu and Brunson?

Between their talents and Hsu's enthusiasm, Par for the Course looks like a project to keep an eye on. Both the stars have a lot to look forward to outside their eventual collaboration too, though. After recent roles in The Fall Guy, The Wild Robot, and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Hsu is gearing up for the new Peacock series Laid, debuting all episodes on streaming on December 19. The dark comedy features her in the lead role as Ruby, who realizes that all of her ex-lovers are mysteriously dying, leaving her to retrace her sex timeline and confront her past to save everyone who is still alive. Zosia Mamet co-stars with her, alongside Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez, and a bevy of guest stars headlined by Simu Liu.

Brunson, meanwhile, will return to ABC next year with the rest of Season 4 of Abbott Elementary starting on January 8. That midseason premiere will be extra special because it marks the much-anticipated crossover between the teachers at Abbott and the gang from Paddy's Pub of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The two-episode event will not only bring the staff to Paddy's for a pint, but it will also see Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito roam the halls of the titular underfunded school. Olson has teased the unholy union as a chance to help Brunson and the team "get nasty," especially when they appear on the long-running FX comedy around the spring with the premiere of Season 17.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Janelle James , William Stanford Davis , Zack Fox , Courtney Taylor , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Josh Segarra , Mason Renfro , Jerry Minor , Larry Owens , Nate' Jones , Lela Hoffmeister , Vince Staples , Kimia Behpoornia , Dillion Blake Allen , Reggie Conquest , Kate Peterman , Keyla Monterroso Mejia , Benjamin Norris , Aayden William , Ben Onyx Dowdy Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

