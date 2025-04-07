This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

If you don't own a Hulu subscription and missed the roller-coaster ride that new series Paradise is, ABC has got you covered. This weekend, the network announced that it will air the hit show on linear TV, just like it did with the pilot episode back in January. Like other network shows, Paradise will air weekly, and its air date has already been set. You can keep up with the thriller series on Mondays at 10/9c, and the very first episode airs tonight.

The strategy mirrors what ABC did in January to hype up the new show. Back then, the network broadcast the series premiere in order to lure viewers to check it out on Hulu. Now that Season 1 is done, however, there's no reason to allow new audiences to discover it, especially if it means building a bigger fan base that will eagerly wait for the Season 2 episodes that are already in production. The season finale debuted on Hulu back in early March and left some enticing threads for the new episodes to pick up on.

Paradise is a mix of political thriller, whodunit mystery and doomsday drama. It centers around agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), who lives in a community with powerful individuals. Everything changes when one of them is brutally murdered and Xavier becomes the prime suspect. Once he gets access to the investigation, Xavier discovers that the assassination is part of a conspiracy that reaches much deeper levels of the government.

'Paradise' Is a Hit

Paradise has quickly stood out as a must-watch show after it did surprising viewership numbers with every episode. According to Disney, the final episode raked in over 17 million viewers globally, and chances are that linear TV audiences make the show repeat the impressive numbers. The series is also a hit among critics: it stands tall at an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider's Kelcie Mattson wrote that the series "delivers in-depth character work and intricate plotting in equal measure" and "balances sleek elegance with a thrum of tension that never dissipates."

The hit series is created by Dan Fogelman, who worked with Brown on the other hit series This Is Us. The cast of Paradise also features Julianne Nicholson (The Amateur), Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Nicole Brydon Bloom (The Gilded Age), Cassidy Freeman (Longmire), Jon Beavers (Bel-Air), Krys Marshall (For All Mankind), Richard Robichaux (Hit Man), Rafael Cabrera (On Call) and James Marsden (Avengers: Doomsday).

ABC will air episodes of Paradise on Mondays at 10/9c.