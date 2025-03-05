Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for 'Paradise' Season 1.After eight fantastic yet intense episodes, the first season of Paradise has officially come to an end. It's a relief that the series has already been renewed for a second season, because after that cliffhanger, the next installment of Paradise can't come fast enough. The season primarily focuses on Agent Xavier Collins' (Sterling K. Brown) investigation into the murder of Cal Bradford (James Marsden), the President of the United States, whom he has been sworn to protect. The twist is that this all takes place inside an underground city, three years after the world ended.

There are many factors that make Paradise great: the political thriller element, the post-apocalyptic twist, and the sharp dialogue. By far, what really makes this show stand out, though, are its characters. From the most moral and good characters, to the evil and twisted characters, everyone in Paradise is nuanced and well-written. These are the 10 best Paradise characters ranked.