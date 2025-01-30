Audiences will soon be swept up in a web of lies and conspiracies in the new political thriller Paradise. The Hulu series premiered on January 28 with Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) leading the story as a Secret Service agent who falls under crucial government investigation after the president (James Marsden) abruptly dies. With such a punchy and riveting premise, viewers can only expect a wild ride with shocking twists that Brown's lead character will experience. Continue reading furhter below to learn more about the talented cast and intriguing characters of Paradise.

Sterling K. Brown

Agent Xavier Collins

Close

Agent Xavier Collins is a highly skilled Secret Service agent who is the lead of the president's security detail. Collins is a hardworking family man who is also loyal to the president. However, he becomes a main target of investigation after the country's leader suddenly dies. This causes him to question everything he knows and wonder if this is a point of no return.

This hefty role is led by Sterling K. Brown, an Oscar-nominated actor who is popularly known for playing Randall Pearson in This Is Us. He began working on television series like Third Watch, Supernatural, and Person of Interest. He went on to star in Army Wives and American Crime Story before landing his breakout role in This Is Us. Brown's talents have also moved to the big screen in major films such as Black Panther, Waves, and Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. His latest movies include Biosphere, American Fiction (for which he received an Oscar nomination), and Atlas. Brown will next be working on the upcoming Voltron film and the crime thriller By Any Means alongside Mark Wahlberg.

James Mars