Saban Films has just released a new trailer for Paradise City, a new action film that is sure to leave you with even more Die Hard devotion to the iconic leading man Bruce Willis. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the scenic new action film, which stars some of the genre's best-known leading men, including the recently retired Willis. Paradise City will be released to theaters, digital, and on-demand on November 11, 2022.

Paradise City tells the story of bounty hunter Ian Swan, played by Willis, who is shot and presumed dead after disappearing into the crushing blue waters of Maui. After his tragic death, Swan's son Ryan, played by Blake Jenner, and his ex-partner, played by Stephen Dorff, team up with a local detective, played by Praya Lundberg, in order to find his killers. But when Ryan and his team are threatened by a cruel and ruthless power broker, played by the iconic John Travolta, they find that they may be at the end of their rope. However, when the trio makes it to the guarded and isolated island community of Paradise City, they will be met with an unforeseen ally, who might just change everything.

The new film is packed with iconic acting talent, most especially Willis and Travolta, who both starred in the seminal Quentin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction in 1994. However, it looks like the two will come into a closer, and more dangerous contact, in Paradise City. The new trailer teases the iconic intersection of two such acting talents, giving plenty of clips from gun fights and running shots down the scenic beaches. The trailer ends with a shot of a stand-off between the two, as they both hold guns pointed toward the other. "You've been chasing me for ten years," Travolta's character says. "I'm a little OCD," Willis retorts in his famous nonchalant, action-hero manner. And so begins a gunfight of (presumably) epic proportions.

The new film is directed by Chuck Russell, who also co-wrote the film with Corey Large and Edward Drake. The film will be rated R for violence and language, which really shouldn't be surprising for a film featuring both Willis and Travolta. Paradise City will be released to theaters, digital, and on-demand just in time for Thanksgiving, on November 11, 2022. Until then, however, you can check out the tropical, and thrilling new trailer below.