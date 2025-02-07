Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 4.

The series premiere of Dan Fogelman’s Paradise showed that there was more than meets the eye to this political thriller. Initially, it seemed like the plot would just follow the investigation into the death of U.S. President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), but the twist ending in Paradise Episode 1 completely changed what this story would be about. After a catastrophic world-ending event, about 25,000 people have escaped to an idyllic underground city, located beneath a mountain in Colorado. Paradise sets up two big mysteries as the main characters try to solve who murdered Bradford, while the audience also looks to uncover what kind of apocalyptic event caused this community to move to an underground bunker. It may seem easier to find a murderer within a much smaller population, but it also makes the series much more tense, leading to the overarching question of who can be trusted.

Paradise Episode 3's cliffhanger features Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi) warning Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) that his colleague and close friend Billy Pace (Jon Beavers) is dangerous, as per her last conversation with Bradford. It initially seemed that Pace was innocent of any involvement in the President's murder after confessing that he and fellow Secret Service agent Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom) were playing video games at the time. But the show's latest twist hints that he might be much smarter than he presents himself to be. Given how close Billy is to Collins and his kids, it’s an even more emotional punch when the show's latest episode culminates in his death. Fogelman once again changes our initial perception of Paradise by showing Billy Pace's past through flashbacks and how he went from a violent mercenary to an agent trying to make up for his past. But after threatening Samantha Redmond/Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) to stay away from Collins and his family, Pace tragically dies at the hands of an unlikely enemy.

Who Killed Billy Pace in 'Paradise'?