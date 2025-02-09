Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise.

If you want to create a character that we can all detest, get them to break our hearts in a way that feels inevitable and preventable at the same time. This is exactly what Paradise did with Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom), as her murder of Billy (Jon Beavers) in this episode has made both her and Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) completely new levels of threatening. Paradise has already set up some fascinating mysteries, with the conspiracy surrounding what is really above ground and why President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) was murdered, keeping our heads on a swivel for what Billy and Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) could face.

But Jane's betrayal is shocking and something that ratchets up the stakes for the rest of the season, as we now don't know if we can trust anyone. What makes this scene so great and visceral is that, as soon as Billy starts coughing, we’re kicking ourselves for not seeing it sooner. Of course, it would be the person closest to Billy who betrays him, given all of the clues that are dropped along the way.

Why Does Jane's Betrayal of Billy in 'Paradise' Hurt So Much?