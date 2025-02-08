Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise.

Paradise, the new Hulu thriller series, has already been full of twists and turns, and its latest episode just set up another major revelation. Episode 4, titled “Agent Billy Pace,” sheds some light on the backstory of Billy (Jon Beavers) and how he was brought into Paradise by Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), as well as his tight-knit friendship with Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) and his family. After a troubled and violent childhood, years later and fresh out of prison, Billy becomes a mercenary, and that's exactly what he is to Sinatra in Paradise after the world blows up — a tool to be used at her disposal.

Months after moving into Paradise, President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) sends out a four-member expedition team to the surface to see if anyone has survived. The team discovers that the air is breathable — thus lending evidence to the possibility that there could be survivors — but Billy is secretly sent to the surface by Sinatra to kill the team to make sure no one in Paradise finds out the truth. The biggest questions after this week's episode remain: who is still alive on the surface, and why is Sinatra hellbent on keeping it a secret?

Are There Survivors on the Surface in 'Paradise'?