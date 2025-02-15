Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 5.

From its first episode, Paradise has done such a good job of making the underground world the survivors live in feel too perfect, like a manufactured utopia. The more we've learned about it, the more this idea has felt enforced, with Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi) revealing to Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) in their walk through the market how she constructed the perfect society on a psychological level. Nowhere has this unsettling feeling that this is too good to be true been more present than when the president of what is left of this world, Cal Bradford (James Marsden), is on-screen.

When I first saw Cal Bradford in Paradise, he seemed so detestable — arrogant, selfish, and seemingly to blame for Xavier's wife not surviving the end of the world. Even in some of the more sympathetic glimpses we have been shown, I have still found him near unforgivable for his actions in not telling the world whatever was coming that would end it. However, this latest episode, "In the Palaces of Crowned Kings," completely changed my opinion of Cal, showing how controlled he was and the kindness that was there. Knowing his death is coming, the show's latest episode is a really smart way of allowing us to see his actions in a more noble light.

Cal’s Relationship With His Father Contrasts His Relationship With Robinson in 'Paradise'

Through his father, Kane Bradford (Gerald McRaney), we see how every moment of Cal's professional success has been forced upon him. Episode 5 offers another glimpse of Cal's backstory, which reveals that he never desired the life his father wanted for him. He never wanted to be an oil baron, a senator, or President of the United States; he merely wanted to be a schoolteacher. The fact that Kane didn't care whether his son was a Republican governor or a Democrat senator confirms that he only wanted power for himself through Cal, whereas Cal wanted to truly give back to society. Interestingly, Cal's desired career would have seen him preside over and influence the next generation, and in a backwards way, that is what he got by becoming the President of what would become the new inheritors of the earth — or what's left of it at least.

In contrast, when Cal is with Agent Robinson (Krys Marshall), the woman he is having an affair with, we see a man who is free to love who he wants and is kind and caring. While Cal's actual marriage is a purely political venture that is just waiting to be dissolved as soon as he leaves the presidency, Cal opens up to Robinson. He tells her exactly where the weapons are, and when Robinson points out he is essentially bribing her to stay, it feels like Cal is still not understanding others. However, Cal openly admits it is a bribe, and that he will do anything to keep Robinson after he has lost everyone else — with his son, Jeremy (Charlie Evans), never turning up to what would be his and Cal's last meal together. It paints the picture of a man who struggles to understand people, but not because he doesn't love, because he's been broken down and rebuilt in the image Kane and Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) wanted him to be for their own purposes. As Robinson sums up, we suddenly understand the burden placed on Cal's shoulders throughout his life.

Knowing Cal Is Dead Makes 'Paradise's Latest Episode Even More Tragic