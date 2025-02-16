Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise.

Dan Fogelman's Paradise is one of those shows that never lets you find your footing in the best way possible. Every time we think we know the full extent of the conspiracy surrounding the Earth’s destruction, chances of survival, and why Cal Bradford (James Marsden) was killed, a new layer is uncovered. As this mystery becomes more complex, the quality of the show increases, with the current episode, "In the Palaces of Crowned Kings" culminating in a shocking ending, with Xavier's (Sterling K. Brown) message in the sky setting up a thrilling battle between himself and Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) for the rest of the season.

Paradise's latest episode also deepens its mystery by showing us Cal's last days alive. We see how Cal was forced into the life of a politician by his father, Kane (Gerald McRaney), and how he felt severe regret over how he had handled his own life. As we follow him on his journey of uncovering as much as possible about what happened to the four explorers who left the underground shelter to survey the world above, we learn that Cal is being betrayed by the people he should be able to trust most. We are given the impression that Cal really had no power, and are invited to wonder just what the intentions of Kane and Sinatra really are, as we can't trust them to be altruistic anymore, due to the fact that the characters involved in the conspiracy likely have nefarious goals related to money and power rather than humanity.

'Paradise' Reveals That Cal's Father Knew About Sinatra's Conspiracy All Along

Image via Hulu

After Kane makes a seemingly dementia-fueled slip-up by calling Billy (Jon Beavers) "sniper," Cal begins to investigate what truly happened on the expedition to the surface. The iPad Cal uses appears to be the MacGuffin of Paradise, as Cal reveals in Episode 1, "Wildcat is Down," that it essentially holds all the information on Earth, or what is left of it. Therefore, we initially believe that Cal is in complete control of what is happening around him and perhaps is turning a blind eye to Sinatra. However, when he tries to access files relating to the expedition, he is not granted access.

Shocked that his biometric scan was denied, Cal gives arguably the best line of the series so far: "I've got top f***ing presidential clearance, motherf***er." This line is so good because it shows just how naive Cal was that he truly thought he was the most powerful person in charge. However, Cal later steals his father's biometric scan when he is asleep and is given access to the recordings. What is then revealed is horrific. Cal learns through audio and visual recordings that there was a woman alive on the surface and that Sinatra ordered Billy to kill them all to prevent any of this information from being released to the public. By presenting Sinatra's order through an audio message, we can focus on her tone and see just how cold she was in ordering the death of five innocent people, as there is almost no hesitation or regret in her voice, similar to how she threatened Billy previously, shocking not just Cal but the audience as well.

Related The 10 Best Conspiracy Thrillers, Ranked You might second-guess your own name while watching these movies.

'Paradise's Reveal Confirms That Cal Is Ultimately Powerless

Image via Hulu

Kane having a higher clearance than Cal, the President of the United States, invokes the idea that Presidents and world leaders are controlled from behind the scenes and confirms ust how powerless Cal was in all of this. From the first scene of Cal's backstory, when he wanted to be a teacher but was forced to be a politician, he never had a choice in his destiny, and even when he thought he had broken free of his father's chains, he was still being manipulated. The fact that it is his father makes it even worse because it shows the lack of love Cal has felt his entire life, which is summed up when his father tells him that Cal was handed everything on a plate. Suddenly, the scenes of Xavier telling Cal he wished he was dead, or Cal's son, Jeremy (Charlie Evans), completely ignoring him, become incredibly tragic, as while Cal has made mistakes, he never wanted any of this.

Kane's Involvement in Sinatra's Conspiracy Adds a More Sinister Nature to 'Paradise'