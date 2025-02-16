Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 5.

Now more than halfway through its eight-episode first season, Paradise continues to throw viewers for a loop with more shocking reveals in each installment, both in the present and in the past. This week's episode picks up after the informative and emotional Billy-centric episode that revealed to viewers that the air on Earth is still breathable, and that also culminated with Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) murdering Billy (Jon Beavers), as ordered by Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson). The murder is framed as an intentional overdose, and Jane acting like the grieving girlfriend is convincing enough to those around her, but Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) knows without a doubt that Billy was killed — and that Sinatra is responsible.

Xavier doesn't have much to go on beyond Billy alluding to a number of secrets that he'd been keeping for Sinatra, and his guilt over his involvement, just before he was killed. Nevertheless, in between flashbacks to the day that Cal (James Marsden) was killed, the episode shows Xavier planning his next move. He seems to start to accept that he has to trust Agent Robinson (Krys Marshall) enough to work together, so that they can find out who killed Cal and Billy — and, more importantly, take them down. The episode ends with Xavier fighting back against Sinatra through a message projected into the sky of Paradise, and it seems to indicate that their conflict has reached a major turning point.

Xavier Sends Out a Risky Message in 'Paradise' Episode 5

Image via Hulu

Earlier in the episode, Robinson tells Xavier that she sent the DNA samples from Cal's crime scene to the lab several days ago, but that they never made it there. She tries to work with him, saying he's the only one she trusts, but he's hesitant due to her relationship with Cal. After learning about Billy's death, though, Xavier seems to have a change of heart. He and Robinson later talk and bond over their shared grief, and they agree to take Sinatra down together. It turns out that Cal told Robinson about the secret guns and their location before he died, and now she and Xavier can get ahold of them.

Knowing that he has access to weapons now, Xavier is no longer afraid of fighting back against Sinatra. He sends Presley (Aliyah Mastin) and James (Percy Daggs IV) into hiding, then calls in a favor with his neighbor, Carl (Richard Robichaux). (Carl owes Xavier for keeping his dog's existence a secret, as there are no pets allowed in Paradise.) Sure enough, Carl then projects a message into the sky for Xavier while Xavier finds Sinatra's hidden street camera and stares directly into it, challenging her while also calling her out on her lies and sinister motives. When Sinatra goes outside, she sees, projected into the sky: "THEY'RE LYING TO YOU."

The central lie of the series is that Sinatra and those who work for her have been pretending that the air on Earth is not breathable, and that she had Billy kill their explorers to keep this secret. Xavier does not yet know about this, and this would change everything for him, particularly because it could mean that Terri is still alive. Because Xavier doesn't know about this secret, he's most likely referring to the lies that Cal died of natural causes and that Billy died by an intentional overdose, as well as possibly the lie about the existence of weapons in Paradise. Going public with a message like this is a huge risk, but it ensures that Sinatra can no longer keep pretending that things are normal in Paradise.

Xavier Essentially Declares War on Sinatra in 'Paradise's Latest Episode