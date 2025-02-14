Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 5.

Nothing is ever as it seems when Dan Fogelman is attached to a project. From the narrative web he spun as writer-creator of This Is Us to his producing efforts on Only Murders in the Building, Fogelman loves to keep viewers on their toes. Even though his latest project, Paradise, is very different from anything he's done before, he managed to throw audiences off with a major Episode 1 twist that changed the way they'd look at the series. The show has become more than just a political conspiracy thriller after revealing that it takes place in an underground community in a post-apocalyptic world. With the mysteries of who killed President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and what caused a global disaster introduced, each episode offers a lot for fans to dissect.

Those familiar with Fogelman's work know that he's very careful with the selection of songs he chooses to include in his projects. As Paradise Episode 5 showcases Cal Bradford’s final day before his death, he uncovers clips that reveal the surface world has breathable air and there is proof of life above. But when he approaches Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) about it, she threatens him to keep it hidden from the citizens. The recordings also explain why Cal warned Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi) about Billy Pace (Jon Beavers) being a threat. With his love for music, Cal creates a mix CD to seemingly explain to his son, Jeremy Bradford (Charlie Evans), about the government conspiracy in case he can't do it personally. The lyrics to these songs are more significant than they seem after rewatching the series to date and may provide hints about what's to come in the finale.

'Paradise's Songs Have a Deeper Meaning