Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise.

This week's episode of Paradise brings us one step closer to finally getting some answers about the whereabouts of Agent Xavier Collins' (Sterling K. Brown) wife when Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) reveals Teri (Enuka Okuma) is alive in the episode's final moments, but the lost love of Xavier's past isn't the only existential mystery addressed in Episode 6. Ever since that earth-shattering twist at the end of Paradise Episode 1, the show's most pressing question has been what exactly ended the world and forced 25,000 American citizens into an underground city. Now, thanks to some sleuthing on the parts of Presley Collins (Aliyah Mastin) and Jeremy Bradford (Charlie Evans), we have at least part of the answer, though the full implications of the pair's discovery seem poised to ultimately prove Sinatra's paradise is far darker than anyone realized.

‘Paradise’ Episode 6 Drops Our Biggest Hint Yet About What Really Destroyed the World

Image via Hulu

The second-most important disclosure of Paradise Episode 6, "You Asked for Miracles," unfolds in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment of dialogue that revolves entirely around President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) high-security tablet. Coupled with the character's sympathetic portrayal in Episode 5, the revelation that Presley has been hiding this missing piece of evidence in last week's final moments raised the baffling possibility that Xavier's daughter somehow had something to do with Cal's death, but Presley quickly clears the air when she finds Jeremy. Explaining that she found the tablet in the bushes outside the Bradford mansion after sneaking over to play Wii with Agent Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), Jeremy enlists his grandfather (Gerald McRaney) to unlock the device and help Presley figure out what happened to her mother in Atlanta.

While the two don't linger on the city for long before stumbling across the truth about what happened to Paradise's four-person surface team, Presley does report that two thermonuclear weapons hit Atlanta, confirming for us that nuclear weapons at least played a partial role in the destruction of the world. This revelation is surprising for a few reasons. First, while the plane flashbacks throughout Episode 2 do feature a rush of blinding light outside the windows that could very well be a nuclear blast, the mystery of what happened to Paradise's Earth has largely centered around the idea of an impending, climate-based disaster. Since Xavier's first debriefing of the Paradise project in the Oval Office likewise describes an extinction-level threat to humanity, these blasts could easily be explained away as intense solar flares.

Presley's description of what happened to Atlanta in Paradise Episode 6 throws a wrench in this simple narrative. Back before Samantha Redmond became the underground city's shadow dictator, Sinatra, her attendance at a climate presentation in Episode 2 proved that Paradise's world once faced imminent destruction by climate-based forces. Therefore, it's likely that Paradise's cataclysm is similar to that depicted in a series like The Peripheral, where multiple apocalyptic events occurred at the same time in a devastating blow to the human race. That said, Paradise's cataclysm consisting of both nuclear weapons and a climate disaster still doesn't explain why nuclear weapons were involved in the first place, with the most likely answer doubling down on the Hulu series' most troubling themes.

Presley’s Discovery in ‘Paradise’ Reiterates Humanity’s Self-Destructive Tendencies