Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 6.

With just two episodes left in its first season, the stakes are higher in Paradise than they've ever been. When Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) projected "THEY'RE LYING TO YOU" into the sky while staring directly into a hidden camera, he essentially declared war on Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson). In this week's episode, Sinatra is determined to stop Xavier from revealing a number of truths to the people of Paradise, and by any means possible. This becomes difficult for her to accomplish, now that Xavier and Agent Robinson (Krys Marshall) have gained access to the hidden supply of guns, and have rallied a team that they trust to help them create a stir.

With neither Xavier nor Sinatra holding back in their war against each other, Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi) is put directly in the middle. Although she is a part of Sinatra's inner circle, it seemed for a while that Gabriela could be trusted as an potential ally to Xavier. She helped him pass his polygraph test, and she delivered Cal's (James Marsden) final message to him. In the show's latest episode, however, when Gabriela is forced to choose between Xavier and Sinatra, it becomes clear that her loyalties might still be divided.

There's No Going Back to Normal Now on 'Paradise'