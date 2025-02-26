Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 7.

Fiction has dealt with the end of the world onscreen in films such as 2012, Don't Look Up, and The Day the Earth Stood Still, but never like in Paradise. Since the pilot, "Wildcat is Down," revealed that what is left of humanity survives underground, we have pondered what must have occurred to cause such a way of life to be necessary. The latest episode, "The Day," sets up viewers for an ominous hour of television from the title alone, and pays it off not just with the thumping soundtrack throughout that highlights everyone's raised heartbeats, but through the characters and their reactions to the apocalyptic scenario.

Not only does the latest episode show Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) torn between his work and personal duties, but Cal’s (James Marsden) actions during the event may have had a huge impact on the show. In the end, the chaos portrayed is realistic and terrifying. The breakdown in communication and selfish reasoning exhibited by individuals and states demonstrates how quickly our civilized society could collapse in such circumstances, reducing us to a state of savagery.

How Does the World End in 'Paradise'?

Many theorized whether the end of the world in Paradise would be caused by a natural disaster or an outbreak of nuclear war, and it turns out both were correct. We find out that the end of the world is triggered by the eruption of a supervolcano in Antarctica that “instantly melted trillions of gallons of water,” causing a 300-foot-high tsunami, moving at 600mph, as well as a “high-pressure sound wave” that is terrifying when we hear it on the broadcast. This wave is estimated to go around the globe at least a dozen times before settling, and we see how it wipes out coastal cities like Melbourne in an instant.

However, humanity's role in this event cannot be ignored, as not only did we likely contribute to the Antarctic supervolcano erupting, but the mania humanity responds with displays just how much worse we could make the situation, and it is frightening both in what we see and hear. White House staff such as Marsha (Amy Pietz) panic about what they are supposed to do for their family, and even Secret Service members like Ryan want to disobey orders for the chance of safety. On a global level, Russia goes “dark” and nuclear war moves closer to a zero-sum game of nations “securing resources.” While they might not be able to prevent the wave, they certainly add to it by the amount of attacks Cal is told about where the aggressor isn't even known.

Xavier Fights to Help His Family While Serving a Greater Purpose in 'Paradise'

Throughout the episode, Xavier is pulled between checking on his wife and serving Cal, which makes his interactions with Marsha fascinating. With Teri (Enuka Okuma) in Atlanta and Cal's promise that they would "go get her" and keep her safe, Xavier is shown checking his phone, even ignoring people such as Agent Robinson (Krys Marshall) giving him orders. While he promises to help Marsha save her kids, he fails in this mission as he chooses to stand by Cal, protecting his evacuation.

When Xavier then gets angry with Cal for not saving Terri, there is a contradiction in Xavier's words that even he cannot see that Cal has been put in the same "impossible situation" as Xavier was, and Xavier calls out that Cal's family is on the plane yet ignores that Xavier did the same thing to Marsha. At the end of the episode, his helpless “I love you” to Teri is heartbreaking as a man who couldn’t do enough for so many yet tried so hard at the same time.

