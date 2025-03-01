Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise.

Dan Fogelman's Paradise has never been the most uplifting series on Hulu. Ever since James Marsden's President Cal Bradford was mysteriously killed back in Episode 1, the genre-bending sci-fi dystopia has woven an irresistible web of deception while simultaneously hinting at a world-ending catastrophe that culled humanity. With the heartbreaking murder of Agent Billy Pace (Jon Beavers) earlier this season, the show is certainly no stranger to heavy loss, but the story's plot has so far only teased and hinted at the main cast's trauma in order to maintain its central mystery. With this week's release of Episode 7, "The Day," however, everything has changed. Paradise's latest installment opens the emotional floodgates by showing us how the world truly ended, and you'll never be able to look at any of your favorite characters the same way again.

The penultimate episode in the series is structured in a narrative frame, unfolding largely in one long flashback that takes place during Agent Xavier Collins' (Sterling K. Brown) confrontation with Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) at her home residence. In the process, the series finally answers the most dramatic questions behind Paradise's existence, but these answers are brutally bittersweet. From farewell speeches to skirmishes in the Oval Office, Paradise Episode 7 captures all the fraught tension and hopeless panic of being alive for the last day on Earth, subsequently delivering the most devastating installment in the series so far.

‘Paradise’ Episode 7 Depicts the Apocalypse Unfolding in Real Time

Image via Hulu

The flashback's opening minutes set the foreboding tone for Paradise's catastrophe when a news anchor reports live on a supervolcano that erupted three hours before in Antarctica, sending 300-foot tsunami waves hurtling north and finally confirming what sparked the exodus to Sinatra's underground city. What follows is a doomsday scenario as harrowing as the most intense depictions of the apocalypse on film, with the terror of the cataclysmic flood heightened by the episode's realism and daunting timeframe. As Cal subsequently vents to his Cabinet, the government's scientific advisors previously led him to believe the White House would be able to detect seismic activity in the caldera days before the eruption, meaning that Paradise's flashback sequence shows us how the world was forced to reckon with its imminent destruction in real time.

Disturbingly, humanity's best efforts to even react to the apocalypse are soon proven woefully inadequate and, at best, cause just as much damage. The most dramatic demonstration of the tsunami's power occurs shortly after the Cabinet meeting, when a television reporter who believes she is safe to observe the flood from a skyscraper in Jakarta is soon swept away along with the entire city in a horrific glimpse at the tsunami's scale. In the aftermath, and in tandem with last week's confirmation of nuclear weapons' role in the world's ruin, Earth's nuclear powers fire their warheads in an attempt to secure resources and protect their borders, damaging the planet even further. Yet, despite this demonstration of mutual destruction, nuclear war is somehow still not the most painful display of political violence in Paradise Episode 7.

“The Day” Reveals the Intimate Cruelty of the Versailles Protocol