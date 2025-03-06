Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Paradise finale.

Season 1 of the Hulu hit series Paradise just wrapped up in a satisfying fashion, answering the questions to the show's most interesting mysteries while also setting up an exciting Season 2. While Season 1 was a murder mystery wrapped up in a sci-fi political thriller, Season 2 will see Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) venture outside of Paradise into the post-apocalyptic unknown in search of his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma). The audience has only seen a small glimpse of the damage inflicted by the natural disaster and nuclear war in Season 1, Episode 4, "Agent Billy Pace," leaving the possibilities wide open for new landscapes and a fresh set of characters outside the comforts and luxury seen within the protected dome structure Xavier now calls home. The trials and possible horrors Xavier might face present the possibility of a massive genre shift in Paradise's upcoming second season.

'Paradise' Season 2 Will Likely Be More Post-Apocalyptic

Paradise Season 1 weaves in flashbacks with events occurring in the present day, showcasing multiple timelines at once, to reveal the events that led to the formation of Paradise and the murder of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), which is one of creator Dan Fogelman’s specialties as he showcased for many seasons in This Is Us. Season 2 has the potential to feature two very distinct points of view — the uprising that seems to be forming within Paradise against the secrets Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) withheld, and Xavier’s adventure navigating a world trying to survive, full of dangers this series has yet to see. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fogleman revealed that Paradise has a three-season plan, and each season is "a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters." From what Sinatra feared the outside world might be like, it's safe to assume that Season 2 of Paradise will feel more like The Walking Dead or The Last of Us, featuring humans at their absolute worst trying to find ways to endure this new frontier.

After unveiling the shocking truth of how the world supposedly ended in Paraside Season 1, Episode 7, "The Day," Sinatra also drops a bomb about how Teri could have survived the disaster. As an all-out nuclear war was waged on Earth, a tsunami destroyed major cities worldwide, Cal had a backup plan to give the people left behind a chance to live. A secondary function of the nuclear football Cal enacted utilized EMP devices disabling any advanced technology, putting the world back into the Stone Age, with the hope that a nuclear armageddon would be prevented. Cal seemed to be successful in this action, as Sinatra has a voice recording of Teri actively searching for Xavier and their children. This is where Season 2 can add so much to an already interesting series — completely brand-new scenery that opens an insanely massive new door to not only expand its cast but add to the interesting mystery of what has transpired on the surface since Paradise was inhabited.

What Will Happen in Paradise While Xavier Is Gone?

Even though the mystery of who killed Cal has been solved, a lot of uncertainty is left on the table within this once-perfect utopia. While Sinatra is in a coma, Jeremy Bradford (Charlie Evans) is hellbent on letting the people of Paradise know the truth that the world hasn't ended, and there are survivors out there. It will be fascinating to see the conflict between the people of Paradise on how to handle integrating people from the surface into their sanctuary, juxtaposed with others wanting to keep their domed club exclusive. Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom) is also a very dangerous threat waiting in the wings, enjoying her new Wii. While she did spare Sinatra's life, she put her out of commission after taking the life of Billy Pace (Jon Beavers). Season 2 promises a political uprising within Paradise, leaning even further into the many comparisons the series has had to Silo, with the people of a community searching for the truth the upper class held from them, thinking they knew what was best for the working class.

‘Paradise’ Season 2 Might Finally Deliver a Long-Awaited Reunion