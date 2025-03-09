Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise's Season 1 finale.

We should have seen Jane’s (Nicole Brydon Bloom) deception on Paradise coming when she killed our beloved Billy Pace (Jon Beavers) on Sinatra's (Julianne Nicholson) orders in Episode 4, "Agent Billy Pace." However, at that time, we didn’t see her as the true villain; instead, we believed she was just a pawn for Sinatra. We expected that, in the end, she would get her comeuppance when she realized she did not have the power she believed she had, and maybe this could mean she would find some kind of redemption.

Yet, the season finale, "The Man Who Kept the Secrets," shows the agency Jane holds that does not fit with the binary view of characters being on either Sinatra or Xavier's side (Sterling K. Brown). Instead, we see the true level of psychopathy Jane possesses, as she betrays Sinatra over something trivial in the grand scheme of things. When it comes to setting up for a second season, Paradise shows that Jane is not simply a puppet, but a real threat to the heroes' goals, especially when they don't see her coming.

Jane Betrays Sinatra for Her Own Reasons in the 'Paradise' Finale

Jane's entire arc in this latest episode of Paradise is fascinating. At first, it appears that she will kill Presley (Aliylah Mastin) after kidnapping her on Sinatra's orders in Episode 6, "You Asked For Miracles." Sinatra is unsure what to do with Presley, and Jane seems to take this to mean killing the young girl, and then asks if she can have Cal's (James Marsden) Wii, which she and Billy used to play with. When Sinatra scoffs at this, Jane decides to quickly end the call and text Sinatra that the problem has been "eliminated," which seems to frame her as a mindless robot trying to please Sinatra.

Yet no one could have guessed that Jane would pull the trigger on Sinatra instead when Xavier had his gun to the billionaire's head after believing Presley to be dead. At first, it's easy to think Jane has changed somehow, or switched sides to Xavier, as she tells him Presley is "safe." However, her chilling message to Sinatra that she is of “no use to [her] dead” shows that she has her own goals that almost no one can predict. How she gets away with this by the end of the season is a bit of a mystery, as it is unclear how she explains supposedly saving Presley and being with her while Sinatra told Xavier Presley had been killed. With her connection to Billy, one would think this would mean the coincidences would start to stack up too high against her. Whether this will be explored is known for now, though Jane's motivation for switching sides is far more concerning — even disturbing.

Jane's Motive for Betraying Sinatra in 'Paradise' Is Disturbing

The primary drive for Jane's actions in this episode appears to be getting her hands on Cal's Wii, considering the moment she decided to change sides seems to be when she is on the phone and Sinatra refuses to give her the console. Later on, Jane tells Sinatra that she should have just given it to her. There are two ways we can look at this desire for the Wii. You could read it as her wanting to go back to the days of playing games with Billy when she was perhaps truly happy with him. However, the way she mocks Billy when she kills him, calling back to him telling Sinatra to send the "biggest motherf*cker" she has, makes it more likely she simply found the Wii fun with or without Billy, perhaps even being annoyed to have had to share it.

If we take this viewpoint, Jane becomes a far darker character than we previously assumed. Shooting someone over a game console reveals how Jane is willing to sacrifice anyone for what she wants, even if it is something small. Before, it seemed that her actions on the orders of Sinatra were for some kind of power or resources that would make her live the life of a queen. Instead, she merely wants something to have fun with and does what she does because she can and doesn't value human life.

Jane Could Become a Major Threat to Xavier in 'Paradise' Season 2