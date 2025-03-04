[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Paradise.]

Created by Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), the Hulu original series Paradise is set in an almost idyllic community. But when Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) finds President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) dead on his bedroom floor, it triggers an investigation with the highest of stakes. Searching for answers and uncovering clues along the way is a threat to their carefully crafted existence, and when you threaten those in powerful positions things can quickly spiral, but Xavier is driven to find out what happened, even if it turns his own world upside down.

In the finale episode, entitled “The Man Who Kept the Secrets,” Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) was faced with the reality of pushing Xavier past the brink of being able to control his actions. A tech billionaire responsible for creating the utopian community of Paradise and who has done horrible things for what she believes to be in the best interests of the people there, it’s hard not to see Sinatra as a villain. But at the same time, she’s a grieving mother who lost one child and became obsessed with keeping the other child safe. And with where she’s left by the end of the finale, it will certainly be interesting to see how that affects everyone and everything in Season 2.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Nicholson talked about the fan response to Sinatra, the slippery slope of thinking you’re in control, wanting to know everything her character has experienced, how she felt about the reveal of who killed Cal, why Sinatra is not the only one to blame, shooting that intense stand-off between Sinatra and Xavier, how Sinatra’s relationship with Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) could change, and why you might just want to let someone have access to their Wii. She also revealed that she’s already been given surprising hints at what will happen in Season 2 and has questions of her own that she’d like to learn the answers to.

Julianne Nicholson Hopes the Audience Has Compassion for Sinatra Even Though She's Doing Horrible Things in 'Paradise'

"It was really a gift to be able to play the arc of a couple of decades of a woman's life."