Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 1.

With Dan Fogelman's Paradise surprise releasing its premiere ahead of schedule, the show is already garnering buzz. The original plan involved the release of the first three episodes on Hulu on January 28, with the first episode also airing on ABC on January 29 and FX on February 1. This move from Disney was enough to show their faith in the series as they've never premiered their projects on three different platforms around the same time. It seems that even they couldn't wait for viewers to tune into the show as they dropped the first episode earlier. Considering the ending, it is quite an episode to get viewers hooked and excited about the rest of the season.

The Paradise trailers present the Hulu original series as a political thriller with Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Collins suspected of murdering James Marsden's fictional U.S. President Cal Bradford. This mystery alone seems intriguing enough for this series, but Fogelman has proven with This Is Us that there's always more to his work than what's just on the surface level. In the case of Paradise, the surface is actually the major twist of the show.

'Paradise's Biggest Secret Is Buried Deep Underground