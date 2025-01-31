Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise.

Hulu’s new political thriller series, Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown has already hit the ground running with not one, but two mind-bending twists to kick off the pilot. While series creator Dan Fogelman is known for his heart-wrenching projects like This Is Us and Life Itself, he's also known for crafting twists no one sees coming. Paradise is certainly not the type of project fans are accustomed to from Fogelman, but the show's premiere certainly sets up some emotional stakes to add to some already unexpected and double-take-worthy plot points.

The series follows Brown as Xavier Collins, the head of the security detail for former President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), who shockingly finds Bradford dead in his bedroom. Not only is this revelation surprising, knowing Paradise takes place in a secluded gated community, but the episode’s closing moments unveil an even greater mystery — the characters live in an underground city below Colorado following a world-altering event that made the surface level inhabitable.

Why Was Paradise Created?