At this point, it can be safely argued that television isn't short on choices where thrillers are concerned. The white-knuckled espionage drama, in particular, is enjoying an active resurgence thanks to Apple TV+'s Slow Horses as well as Netflix's The Night Agent and Black Doves, to name a few of many currently acclaimed examples. Aside from Netflix's The Diplomat, however, not as many of today's major thrillers are utilizing the dramatic tension inherent to the political side of things — an increasingly polarized and insular world ruled by greedy power brokers, the exhausting paranoia of always having to look over your shoulder, the destructive secrets buried behind locked safes and inside wary minds, and the lone hero committed to exorcising the controversial truth.

Paradise, Hulu's new drama from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and starring that same series' stand-out performer, Sterling K. Brown, feels like a return to form for the political thriller. Architecturally reminiscent of the classic political thrillers of the 1970s but without the burden of the genre's more regressive inclinations (i.e., xenophobia and misogyny), and presciently modern in its timely concerns, Paradise's title is intentional irony at its finest. World-shattering conspiracies turn the residents of an idyllic town into pawns, a deadly mystery requires investigation, and even those closest to Brown's stalwart hero conceal darker motives at best and a dagger up their sleeve at worst. Yet despite shifting gears from This Is Us's grounded family drama to the sociopolitical sphere, Fogelman infuses Paradise with all the heart for which he's known — and human hearts hold both the ugliest afflictions and the purest love.

What Is 'Paradise' About?

Image via Hulu

Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins (Brown) is the head of President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) security detail. Despite the severity of his role and the non-stop vigilance it requires, Xavier takes morning runs through his beautiful, cozy neighborhood, he banters with his two children (Aliyah Mastin's Presley and Percy Daggs IV's James) over breakfast, and he makes casually obscene jokes with his closest friend and subordinate agent, Billy Pace (Jon Beavers). In other words, he's a normal man, job description notwithstanding.

Xavier's peaceful routine shatters the moment he finds his charge — the most powerful person in the world — lying on his bedroom floor in a pool of blood. As the last person to have seen the President alive and the first agent at the scene of his crime, Xavier becomes both the prime suspect and the main person leading the investigation into Bradford's death. Naturally, the murder of a sitting president has connotations beyond our imagining, especially when each interlocking strand in Paradise's spiderweb is as dangerous as a noose around Xavier's neck.

'Paradise' Is a Compelling and Unsettling Thriller