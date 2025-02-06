Sterling K. Brown will always be known for his role as Randall Pearson in This Is Us, the romantic comedy series that ran for six seasons and is currently streaming on Hulu, but now the Academy Award nominee is back with another project for the streamer that's become a major hit. Brown stars alongside Sonic and X-Men veteran James Marsden in Paradise, the gritty political thriller series that has aired four episodes in its first season. Paradise premiered on January 28, and the show has wasted no time climbing to the top of Hulu's charts, sitting at #1 at the time of writing. Paradise also stars Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi, and has earned scores of 82% from critics and 84% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Paradise was written and created for television by Dan Fogleman, with Hanelle M. Culpepper, Glenn Ficarra, Gandja Monteiro, and John Requa each directing two episodes in the eight-episode first season. Fogleman is the creator of This Is Us, so he's no stranger to working with Sterling K. Brown, and he also wrote the script for and directed Life Itself, the 2019 R-rated romance drama starring Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, and Olivia Cooke. Shortly before Life Itself, Fogelman created Pitch, the sports drama starring Kylie Bunbury and Mark Consuelos that ran for one season on Fox. Fogelman is also famous for his work on Danny Collins, the 2015 R-rated musical drama starring Al Pacino and Jennifer Garner alongside Bobby Cannavale and Annette Bening that's currently streaming for free on Tubi.

What Is Coming Next for the Stars of ‘Paradise’?

Sterling K. Brown has next been set to star in Washington Black, the upcoming TV series based on the novel by Esi Edugyan that also features Tom Ellis and Rupert Graves. He'll also star in The Psalm of Howard Thurman for Arleigh Prelow, but details about the project are sparse at this time. As for Marsden, his only upcoming project confirmed to be in the works is Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, the upcoming comedy that costars Vince Vaughn and Eiza González, but he is expected to reprise his role as Tom in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is coming to theaters in 2027.

Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden, and was created by Dan Fogelman. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Paradise on Hulu.