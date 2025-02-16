[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Paradise.]

Created by Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), the Hulu original series Paradise is set in an almost idyllic community. But when Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) finds President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) dead on his bedroom floor, it triggers an investigation with the highest of stakes. Searching for answers and uncovering clues along the way is a threat to their carefully crafted existence, and when you threaten those in powerful positions things can quickly spiral, but Xavier is driven to find out what happened, even if it turns his own world upside down.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Marsden talked about how a conversation at the Emmy Awards led to his role in Paradise, why it’s daunting to have to be presidential, learning about a character through his past when you already know his fate, the dead body stand-in that filled in for him, the dynamic between Cal and Xavier, how working with Brown was a dream, and that he’d be willing to play a twin, just to be able to return for another season.

Collider: I read that Dan Fogelman pulled you aside at last year’s Emmys and told you he had a role for you. How does that feel, as an actor, to have someone of his caliber write a role, think of you and approach you about it?

JAMES MARSDEN: I obviously knew who he was, and I’ve been an admirer of his work for a long time, so it was a nice feather in my cap. It was pretty cool. I listened because he’s one of these minds that you just wanna work with. You wanna be in their world. And so, I was very flattered when he sent me the script. He told me the basic premise that I’d be playing the president and, of course, I immediately got tensed up there. I was like, “Really? Me? The president?” But then, he explained to me how he was a bit different and unconventional, so I read the script and loved it. And he said, “Do you have any questions for me?” I said, “How close are we to this actually happening?” And he laughed and was like, “Well, maybe not so far off. I don’t know.”

I had always wanted to work with [Dan]. Sterling [K. Brown] is an incredible actor. I had worked with Julianne [Nicholson] years before on Ally McBeal, which was so different. It felt like what Westworld felt like when it was shaping up. There was chatter about it. There was talk of, “This is Dan’s next show. These are the people that are involved. This is a very exclusive thing to be a part of.” And then, when I read the scripts, it was reflected in the material, so I signed on immediately.

James Marsden Plays a President That Doesn’t Fit the Mold in ‘Paradise’

“It’s daunting when you have to be presidential."