Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Paradise Season 1, Episode 6.

The latest episode of Paradise had the largest assortment of major plot twists yet. Between the suggestion that nuclear weapons were involved in the destruction of the above-ground world in addition to climate disasters and Samantha Redmond/Sinatra’s (Julianne Nicholson) shocking assertion that Xavier Collins’ (Sterling K. Brown) wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), is alive, there was a major development in the murder mystery at the heart of the series’ narrative. Before telling Xavier about Teri and offering to help him find her in exchange for stopping his attempted revolt against her leadership of Paradise, Samantha asserts that she did not kill President Cal Bradford (James Marsden).

The manipulative billionaire has always been the least trustworthy person on the show, and it would be natural for her to claim not to have killed Cal when Xavier is attempting to detain her at gunpoint for doing so. But at the same moment, she also admits to having arranged the death of Billy Pace (Jon Beavers) and says that she would have killed Cal if he continued investigating her secrets, but he died before she could. The cold callousness with which she admits to both an actual and hypothetical murder ironically makes it seem possible that she might be telling the truth about having not actually arranged Cal’s death.

As is the case in many great murder mysteries, Paradise has done such a good job of fleshing out its characters and other aspects of its story that the initial whodunit hook of the premise has recently been a bit less prominent, especially as the other revealed secrets about Samantha and her corrupt control of the shelter have made the viewer assume she was behind Cal’s death, just as Xavier has been doing. Her denial brings the mystery back to the center of attention, begging the question of who actually killed the president.

Xavier Collins' Daughter Might Be 'Paradise's Murderer