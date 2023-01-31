Laying out the plan for the future of the DCU, the new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, unveiled a new series in the works from the studio for HBO Max. Titled Paradise Lost, the series is planned to be an origin story for the legendary Paradise Island, aka Themyscira. The series will be set before Wonder Woman's birth.

In DC Comics, Themyscira is the island nation where the Amazons live. The home of the Amazons has also been known as Paradise Island and the Amazon Isles. This island (or islands, depending on what version of the comics you read) is governed and inhabited solely by women, and men are banned from Themyscira. In the DC Extended Universe, the location of the island was said to be somewhere in the eastern Mediterranean, near Turkey. The home of Wonder Woman, we have seen glimpses of the island through Diana's (Gal Gadot) flashbacks and throughout the DCEU, with the island being the location of one of Steppenwolf's attacks in Justice League. However, this would be the first series to center on the home of the Amazons.

When describing the series, Safran called it a "Game of Thrones-type story" with a story that involves "all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women.” Gunn added that the origin story would seek to answer questions about the home of the Amazons, saying, "How did this society of women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who's in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top?"

Will Paradise Lost Bring More Fantasy Elements to the DCU?

The series, Gunn says, will be a live-action television series for HBO Max. The mythical nature of Themyscira has been explored in the comics with creatures like dragons, sphinx, chimera, pegasus, ogres, griffins, winged lions, and even the mythological Chiron the centaur have been known to appear on the island. Could it be possible that Paradise Lost will bring more fantasy elements into Themyscira?

It is still unclear what the future of Wonder Woman's story looks like after Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled. Gal Gadot, who played the Amazonian princess in four previous projects, and her status as Diana Prince also remains uncertain. After the announcement that Henry Cavill would no longer be playing Superman, and reports that Jason Momoa might no longer be playing Aquaman, will Paradise Lost be a hard reset for the Themyscirans of the new DCU?

