Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for 'Paradise' Season 1.

Hulu’s hit series, Paradise, is a conventional political thriller that aims to solve the murder of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). They live in a manufactured world; a bunker housing just 25,000 people following a global cataclysmic event. But not everything is what it seems in Paradise, as Cal’s lead agent, Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), soon discovers. Paradise gained critical acclaim thanks to an exciting premise, acting, and use of music.

Paradise cleverly incorporates needle drops of well-known songs in between intense moments. This goes beyond Siddartha Khosla’s composing which, too, supports the drama. The music does not just add to the show; it is used to send subtle messages to both the characters and viewers. As with everything Paradise presents to viewers, these songs, too, are intentional for the plot, like Cal’s fixation on '80s hits. From cover songs to bonafide classics, these are the best needle drops in Paradise, ranked.