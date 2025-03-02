Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 7.

With a world-ending flashback and plenty of revelations about the series' main cast, the latest episode of Paradise has a lot to unpack, but one presidential weapon from the past gradually becomes more important throughout the penultimate installment in Dan Fogelman's first season – the nuclear football. Initially seen as a black briefcase that Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) risks his life to reclaim during President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) escape from the White House, the football is subsequently described at length by the latter when Cal is presented with a nuclear dilemma towards the episode's ending. The last president of the old world explains that the football gives him the power to singlehandedly launch America's entire nuclear arsenal, effectively placing the fate of life on Earth in the hands of a man still obsessed with '80s music.

Despite Cal's troubled personal life highlighting the character's sympathetic side back in Paradise Episode 5, the weight of this decision is still impossible to understate. The idea of any one person possessing the power to wipe out entire peoples is steeped in the same unfairness that characterizes Sinatra's (Julianne Nicholson) underground city, and yet, the circumstances of Cal's decision are based on the worst-case scenario of our own nightmarish reality. While it's easy to wish that the power of the football is a fictional embellishment added to Hulu's dystopian sci-fi series, the truth is that the power of the nuclear football exists and possesses its own terrifying history.

Image via Hulu

The real-life nuclear football is the answer to the question of how exactly America could initiate nuclear armageddon. While conversations surrounding the launching of America's nuclear arsenal usually revolve around a switch or button, the truth is that the same kind of briefcase depicted in Paradise is a real weapon constantly at hand for the sitting American president. With no exceptions, the football goes wherever the president goes and is carried by a series of military aides corresponding to the military's five branches. In order to access its functions, a president must input a personal code verifying their identity, after which point that president possesses the power to authorize a full nuclear strike. As Cal suggests in the series, this authorization means the American president has the unilateral, sole decision regarding the deployment of the country's world-ending weapons.

As for what the nuclear football contains, the most terrifying item is a playbook for the launch codes known as the Black Book. Named for its close association with death, the Black Book provides a president with strategic options in the case of nuclear war, highlighting potential strike targets based on current U.S. adversaries alongside recommendations for weapons delivery systems and the timing of potential attacks. In other words, the Black Book is the blueprint for the end of the world as we know it, and as such it has horrified officials across multiple American administrations. Coupled with the arming and launching power of the football as a whole, the president's briefcase carries the constant threat of a mass extinction event, all in case Earth's nuclear powers get as desperate as they do in Paradise's latest episode.