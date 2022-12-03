Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of its adult animated sitcom Paradise PD, previewing the chaotic day-to-day activities of small-town law enforcement. If the trailer is anything to go by, then the antics of the incompetent Paradise Police Department appear likely to continue in Season 4.

Paradise PD follows the everyday goings of the bumbling police officers of Paradise, made up of a ragtag group of individuals who should definitely not be in law enforcement. The trailer shows off some of the continuing issues that befuddle the town of Paradise, including a rampaging baby monster. However, the trailer seems to show that the Paradise police officers are much more concerned with having a good time than stopping crime, with the police station even being converted from the Paradise Police Department to the headquarters of the "Paradise Party Dudes" after the entire police department is fired. Numerous other antics within the town are also shown in the trailer. This includes a long list of calamities, such as an Alien-style chestburster popping out of someone's body, dancing with corpses during a funeral, and much more.

As the trailer progresses, it is discovered that the CEO of a large conglomerate called Lovely Corp. wants to "move his entire enterprise to Paradise." While it is unclear what Lovely Corp. does, it seems from the insinuations in the trailer that it is anything but lovely. One thing is clear, though, as it is stated: In Season 4, "Paradise Goes Corporate." As the season progresses, the ex-police officers and townspeople of Paradise must band together to save their town.

Also seen in the trailer are the returning cast of characters from the first three seasons of Paradise PD. This includes Police Chief Randall Crawford (Tom Kenny), Kevin Crawford (David Herman), Fitz Fitzgerald (Cedric Yarbrough), and more. One character that is not seen in the trailer, though, is Gina Jabowski (Sarah Chalke), a psychotic police officer who disappeared at the end of Season 3. It remains unclear how this event will work itself into the plot of Season 4.

Paradise PD was created by Waco O'Guin and Roger Black, who are also known for helming the cancelled animated sitcom Brickleberry, considered to take place in the same universe as Paradise PD. O'Guin and Black also serve as executive producers on the show, along with Marc Provissiero, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara.

Season 4 of Paradise PD premieres Dec. 16 on Netflix. The trailer for the season can be seen below: