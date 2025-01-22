This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman are about to return to broadcast television. To ensure the This Is Us star and creator's new Hulu show Paradise sees as many eyes as possible, Disney will premiere the political thriller on ABC and FX in addition to streaming. It's a huge show of confidence in the program that will mark the American Fiction Oscar nominee's return to the small screen as a regular for the first time since Fogelman's Emmy-winning drama came to a close in 2022. Following the first three episodes dropping on Hulu on January 28, the first episode alone will make its ABC debut on January 29 at 9 p.m. and its FX debut three days later on February 1 at 10 p.m.

Paradise Release Date January 28, 2025 Cast Sterling K. Brown , James Marsden , Julianne Nicholson , Sarah Shahi , Nicole Brydon Bloom , Aliyah Mastin , Percy Daggs IV Seasons 1 Creator(s) Dan Fogelman

