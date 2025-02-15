From This Is Us and Galavant creator Dan Fogelman comes Paradise, a post-apocalyptic political thriller that everybody should be watching. The series follows Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), the lead Secret Service agent on the detail for President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). Three years after an apocalyptic event destroyed the world, Xavier and Cal are among 25,000 people who live in Paradise, a city inside an underground bunker built underneath a mountain in Colorado.

When Cal is suddenly murdered, Xavier is put in the middle of a dangerous investigation, having to navigate his quest to find the truth when the very people in charge are the ones standing in his path. The series, which is just over halfway through its eight-episode first season, crosses a classic political thriller with a post-apocalyptic story for something unlike anything else on television. If you haven't started watching it yet, here are 8 reasons why you should be watching Paradise.

8 'Paradise' has compelling relationship dynamics.

Paradise's setting of an underground town inside a bunker lends itself to a number of fascinating storylines and relationship dynamics. Coupled with the murder of the President of the United States, the setting leads to a high-stakes situation that brings out interesting sides to these characters. There are a number of compelling relationship dynamics, like that of Xavier and his best friend and fellow agent, Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), the only person in Xavier's line of work that he trusts after Cal is killed.

Another interesting dynamic is that of Xavier and Cal, which is told in flashbacks, showing how they once had a strong boss-employee relationship, until Cal did something unforgivable that made Xavier hate him. There's also Xavier's sweet relationship with his kids, Presley (Aliyah Mastin) and James (Percy Daggs IV), whom he would do anything to protect. Beyond Xavier's inner circle, he has a number of more complicated relationships, like those with his reluctant allies, Agent Robinson (Krys Marshall) and Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi).

7 'Paradise' has a unique and terrifying premise.

A Secret Service agent having to solve the murder of the president is a compelling premise on its own. In Paradise, everything is amplified by the central post-apocalyptic twist. Told through flashbacks to both before and after the doomsday event in between the present-day storyline, Paradise paints a picture of an underground society that was built to hold 25,000 people in preparation for the destruction of Earth. Taken onto planes at the time of the event, these people are brought into a picturesque town meant to resemble "Anywhere, America."

Paradise seems like the ideal town on the surface, and those in power certainly do what they can to keep up this image. The dome overhead maintains an illusion of a sunrise and sunset, and there is a local bar where people gather and drink, as well as a diner that serves cheese fries. It is also incredibly eerie, as it becomes clear just how doctored this image is, and how manufactured everything is about this town. Naturally, due to the setting, the stakes of Cal's murder are much higher, and those in power cover up his murder to make it look like he died of natural causes so that the citizens of Paradise don't become afraid or revolt.