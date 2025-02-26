[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Paradise.]

Summary In the Hulu series 'Paradise,' the murder of the President uncovers hidden secrets among high-profile residents.

Over eight episodes, the series digs into complex relationships amidst investigation, setting up season finale twists.

Sarah Shahi discussed character development for Dr. Gabriela Torabi, surreal moments, and the brilliance of showrunner Dan Fogelman.

Created by Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), the Hulu original series Paradise is set in an almost idyllic community. But when Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) finds President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) dead on his bedroom floor, it triggers an investigation with the highest of stakes. Searching for answers and uncovering clues along the way is a threat to their carefully crafted existence, and when you threaten those in powerful positions things can quickly spiral, but Xavier is driven to find out what happened, even if it turns his own world upside down.

During his quest to find out the truth, Xavier turned to Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi), who was able to provide some insight into the inner workings of Paradise, but when that still wasn’t enough, he kept digging. At the same time, Gabriela has started to wonder whether she should be looking deeper at Samantha Redmond, aka Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), who she truly believed to be her friend.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Shahi talked about just how much she likes to know about where the story is headed, wanting to feel a connection to the characters she plays, how this is a series full of people with secrets, who Gabriela was before Paradise existed, the Gabriela and Sinatra dynamic, getting to play with Brown, shooting the shower scene, and her reaction to the events of the finale.

Sarah Shahi Doesn't Always Have To Have Answers, but Wanted To Know Everything About 'Paradise'

"It was like putting together the pieces of a puzzle."