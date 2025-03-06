Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Paradise Season 1 finale.

Paradise has been a thrilling season of television that feels truly fresh and unique. Witnessing the uncovering of Sinatra's (Julianne Nicholson) conspiracy, Cal's (James Marsden) redemptive heroics and Xavier's (Sterling K. Brown) difficult and tragic path to the truth about all of it has kept us on the edge of our seats throughout each episode. Every time we think we know everything, a new layer of intrigue is added and, in keeping with this theme, the season finale, "The Man Who Kept the Secrets," is no different.

A great finale should wrap up the plot of its season while setting up the future of the show if it is aiming to return as Paradise is for a second season. Not only does Paradise nail this by revealing who killed President Cal Bradford in the pilot, "Wildcat is Down," but the show contextualizes how one of the show's supporting villains is much more psychopathic and dangerous than we first thought. In the end, Paradise's future promises to hold conflict and mystery for many characters.

Cal's Killer Is Revealed To Be One of the Men Who Built the Paradise Bunker

Image via Hulu

Following the penultimate episode of Paradise, "The Day," Sterling K. Brown confirmed that the killer was somebody we had already met during the show, and we also learn during the episode that their DNA does not match anyone else's in the bunker. Via flashbacks, we're also told that Cal’s murderer was a man (Ian Merrigan) who was the project manager 12 years earlier for the bunker. When he was removed from the site for bringing up health and safety issues, he tried to assassinate the president, which we saw earlier in the season when Xavier took a bullet for Cal. At first, it appears like a simple case of someone going too far to get the truth out into the world, but, in the end, the motivations of the man we come to know as "Trent the librarian" become far darker, especially after he learns that his friend and fellow worker, Adam, is dying, presumably from the iron arsenic sulfide they found in the mountain while digging to create the Paradise bunker

On the day of the apocalypse, "Trent" breaks out of prison and steals a guard's uniform, using it to trick the real Trent and his wife, who have been given a spot in the Colorado bunker, into walking down a dirt path with him, where he kills both of them and helps another woman sneak in as his stolen identity's wife. What is fascinating, though, is that Trent is not a monster. He knows what he has done is wrong and seems to take no pride in what he does when he tells the story to Xavier, even letting him live so he will tell everyone what Trent did. He just wanted the truth to be known and blamed the wrong person, with Cal only being killed because he was trying to do the right thing and met Trent in the library, which reminded him of his mission. In a standoff with Xavier and Robinson, Trent laments that this “paradise” is a joke, the “American f***ing dream,” before jumping off of the catwalk above Paradise and plunging to his death.

Xavier and Sinatra Have a Final Confrontation in 'Paradise'

Image via Hulu

After Trent kills himself, Xavier meets with Sinatra and asks where his daughter, Presley (Aliyah Mastin), is. However, Sinatra, as well as the audience, believes she is dead because of cryptic text messages from Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom), which seem to confirm she has eliminated Presley as a threat. Xavier loses his temper and threatens to kill Sinatra, gun pointed to her head, but Jane arrives and shoots her in the chest, revealing she hasn’t killed Presley. But, before you think this is redemption for Jane killing Billy (Jon Beavers), when Xavier leaves, she leans into Sinatra and confirms that she betrayed the billionaire because she wasn't allowed to have Cal's Wii, displaying how psychopathic she truly is. At first, we may have thought Sinatra was manipulating Jane or offering her vast amounts of benefits in return for being an attack dog, but to see Jane turn on her benefactor so swiftly is both surprising and frightening.

Xavier Leaves the Bunker and a Power Vacuum Forms in 'Paradise'