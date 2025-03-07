Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for 'Paradise' Season 1.

After a truly intense and phenomenal first season, Paradise has officially concluded its first installment and revealed who killed President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). The season starts with the mystery of Cal's murder, as his lead Secret Service Agent, Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), looks into potential suspects – in spite of being threatened against doing so. There is also the mystery of how the world ended and how everyone in the series came to live inside an underground bunker, which gets revealed later on through flashbacks.

The end of the season gives viewers a number of answers, as well as many more questions, and it is a relief that the show has already been renewed for a second season by Hulu. While Paradise as a whole has a strong first season with a complete story arc, it also contains some really great and powerful episodes that combine the present day with flashbacks to before the bunker, and the day the world ended. This is every episode of Paradise Season 1, ranked.