Spoiler Alert: This list contains spoilers for 'Paradise' Season 1.

It's been several weeks since Paradise released its Season 1 finale, and already, the wait for Season 2 feels nearly impossible. The first season of Paradise slowly built up to the reveal of who killed President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), with the final episode delivering the answer in a way that was both shocking, yet made perfect sense. The killer, as it turns out, was none other than the man (Ian Merrigan) who tried to shoot Cal years before, and who has since been hiding in plain sight as Trent, the librarian in Paradise.

Additionally, the season worked up to the reveal of how the world ended, which led to the central characters having to live in the bunker. This was answered in a stunning flashback episode, which was one of the season's best. Now, Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) knows that there is more to the story than what everyone has been told: there are survivors outside the bunker, and the air on Earth is actually breathable. Many questions were answered in the first season of Paradise, but some still have not been answered. Here are some questions that we still have after the Paradise Season 1 finale.