Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Paradise.

Paradise just pulled off a devastating Season 1 finale that manages to answer the series' main questions with an emotional narrative conclusion, once more proving why the Hulu series is one of the most rewarding stories streaming on television. After being released by Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) finally solves the mystery of who murdered President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) when he unearths the state secrets the latter stashed away in the town library. Knocked unconscious by Paradise's resident librarian, Trent (Ian Merrigan), Xavier subsequently wakes up to Trent's full confession, revealing himself as the one who tried to assassinate Cal back in Episode 1 before finishing the job in Sinatra's doomed utopia.

From the very start of the episode, the Paradise finale is Trent's show. The final installment in Season 1 opens with another flashback to the time before the world ended, revealing Trent used to be a project manager for Sinatra's Colorado construction site. Dismissed for raising legitimate concerns about an iron arsenic sulfide that would compromise his workers' health during excavation, Trent later escapes his post-assassination-attempt imprisonment during Episode 7's global crisis, killing two future Paradise residents, Eli and Margaret Davis, to sneak into the bunker alongside Paradise's Maggie (Michelle Meredith). As soon as Xavier learns the truth, Trent's unsuccessful escape attempt is soon followed by a bitter death scene, one with a hidden meaning that strikes at the heart of a deeper message about humanity.

Trent’s Death Scene in ‘Paradise’ Is Tragic in More Ways Than One

Image via Hulu

The loss of Trent hits especially hard because we see so much of his tragic life. Despite going on to make two attempts against Cal's life, the Paradise finale flashbacks prove Trent was never a bad guy in the first place. The scenes we see of him interacting with his construction crew reveal the easygoing camaraderie Trent felt for his fellow workers, and Trent's scenes with Adam (Cornelius Macarthy) in particular give us a brief glimpse into the man's warm, affectionate nature. What corrupts this nature is the self-serving practices of the elites at the heart of Paradise's apocalyptic conspiracy, whose indifference towards the suffering of Trent's workers drives him into a spiral of violent desperation.

Watching Trent become powerless to save those closest to him is hard enough, but the character's death at the end of Paradise Episode 8 is especially heartbreaking because it demonstrates the inescapable trauma inflicted on him throughout the series. As Trent himself admits to Xavier, he initially came to Paradise with the aim of finishing Cal off, but he actually got so comfortable in the bunker that he started seeing the library as his second chance to live. To him, the library was Trent's opportunity to honor Adam and the fallen workers lethally exploited by Sinatra's billionaires, his own miniature rebellion long before Xavier broadcast his message in the sky in Episode 5.

Only when Cal visited the library in Episode 5 to make a mixtape did Trent renew his obsession with vengeance, illustrating how the injustices he suffered dominated Trent's psyche so much that they destroyed his chance at a new beginning and eventually led to him being discovered. Trent's final decision to end his own life rather than be arrested by Xavier testifies to the price of this obsession, as the short-lived librarian believes his cause is more important than his future. Yet, while the death of Paradise's true killer is presented as a straightforward case of anti-government martyrdom, the method of Trent's suicide is equally important because it connects directly to the religious parallels scattered throughout Fogelman's series.

‘Paradise’ Episode 8 Solidifies Trent as the Devil Figure of the Series