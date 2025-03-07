Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Paradise Season 1 finale.

Political thrillers are a dime a dozen on the screen; simultaneously, many TV series and films have explored the end of the world and the post-apocalyptic wastelands they often produce. However, not until Paradise has a piece of media managed to blend the two so well. Many TV viewers will have spent nights and nights flicking through show after show, bored by the fact that it feels like we can predict exactly what will happen based on premise alone. This is something Paradise does not allow as it spools out information exactly when we need it most.

In every episode, new questions are posed to the audience as old ones are answered, and this has created an incredibly fun and emotional ride this season, with mysteries that feel like they run deeper than the bunker itself. However, this does mean that, despite answering the mystery of who killed Cal and what could be outside the bunker, we are still left with many unanswered questions that set up a fascinating second season. These include mysteries surrounding Xavier's (Sterling K. Brown) journey out of the bunker, Jane's (Nicole Brydon Bloom) growing villainy, and what kind of power dynamic Xavier will return to in the bunker.

What Will Xavier Find in 'Paradise's Surface World?

Image via Hulu

It felt like an impossibility, but the finale confirms that we will see the outside world in Season 2 of Paradise, with Xavier getting on a plane and presumably taking off to find Teri (Enuka Okuma) and other survivors. However, there is no guarantee that this will lead to a happy ending for Xavier. Firstly, we don't know if we can trust Sinatra's (Julianne Nicholson) word that Teri is alive, as she revealed to Xavier in Episode 6, "You Asked For Miracles," and Episode 7, "The Day." The evidence Sinatra gave was a recording of Teri which identified her and how she was the wife of Xavier. Such a specific audio clip feels almost too good to be true, and when you listen you can hear what feels like a subtle shift in the quality, which could hint it isn't real. We saw how losing his wife has already broken Xavier once, and how he almost executed Sinatra after believing Presley (Aliyah Mastin) was dead, so losing his wife all over again could be an emotional brink he cannot come back from.

Even if Xavier does find Teri, the potential issues don't end there. We do not know what state the world is in three years after it ended, what society has become, or how the survivors will perceive the bunker. They may not see Xavier as a savior, but instead as part of the same lot of people who left the world to burn while getting cozy underground. Furthermore, what if Teri takes this viewpoint as well? We know she was on board to head to the bunker during the end of the world, but three years in the wilderness might mean she has more affinity with the people left behind. In the end, it could cause strife for Xavier whether his wife is alive or not.

Related The 10 Best Characters in ‘Paradise,’ Ranked We can't wait to see more of them in Season 2!

What Are Jane's Plans in 'Paradise'?

Image via Hulu

Perhaps the hardest-to-read character this season has been Jane, as we can never predict what will motivate her and, therefore, don't know what her next steps will be. During the finale, "The Man Who Kept the Secrets," she gives us the biggest shock when she shoots Sinatra and reveals to Xavier that his children are safe. We think Jane might be about to change, finding redemption for when she killed Billy (Jon Weavers), but this is ripped away from us when we realize she only did this because Sinatra didn't give her Cal's (James Marsden) Wii that she wanted. When she tells Sinatra that she is "no use to me dead," it's frightening to think what Jane will use Sinatra for, as she may work to undermine Xavier's efforts to bring survivors to the bunker to keep the resources spread around as few people as possible.

Who Will Take Control of the Bunker in 'Paradise'?