Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Paradise' Season 1Paradise premiered in January 2025, and within the first episode, James Marsden's President Bradford had been assassinated on the Hulu show. Set in an underground bunker the size of a city, Paradise took viewers on a journey with various layers as the conspiracy was unraveled one step at a time. Marsden's President Cal was mainly seen through flashbacks in the eight-episode first season, yet, the character has been able to capture the interest of viewers. With Paradise set for a second season, there is a need for the stalls to be set out regarding who might return and who wouldn't. So, will Paradise Season 2 see the return of President Bradford?

Paradise is written and created by Dan Fogelman. Fogelman's work centers on Paradise, an underground city bunker in Colorado three years after an apocalyptic event. Sterling K. Brown, who plays Xavier Collins and serves as producer on the show, is tasked with finding who is responsible for President Cal's death while also being a suspect himself. Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fogelman revealed his appreciation for Marsden's work as President Cal, while revealing the actor had pitched a unique way of bringing his character back. "James has been pitching me “zombie Cal Bradford,” which we’re not going to do," Fogelman reveals. Adding, "We killed two characters this season where we loved the characters, and obviously loved the actors, and James is amazing and a big part of it all."

Despite his love for the actor and the character he brought to life, Fogelman confirms that President Cal will only return in future episodes of Paradise if it fits the story. Fogelman's comments read:

"I’ve done this before on other shows; what we won’t do and what you can’t do is change your story just to accommodate because you like somebody. Because if the story’s not going in that direction, it just gets worse. But will there be opportunities in real ways to do meaty stuff? I think there is going to be, yes, because it’s going to fit inside of our story."

'Paradise' Will Get Three Seasons of Expanding Intrigue