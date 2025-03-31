Paradise has a new resident. Shailene Woodley is set to star in the second season of the hit Hulu political thriller. Deadline reports that Woodley's role is being kept under wraps for now, but will tie in with the first season's finale. The new season is currently filming, but no release date has yet been announced.

Paradise's season 1 finale reveals that tens of millions of people have survived the apocalyptic volcanic eruption and subsequent nuclear war that preceded the events of the series, and ends with Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) leaving the idyllic bunker to seek them out; reportedly, Woodley will play one of those survivors. Woodley began her acting career as a child, eventually starring in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and the acclaimed George Clooney drama The Descendants. She rose to fame in the teen romance The Fault in Our Stars and the YA-dystopia Divergent films, and has subsequently starred in high-profile projects like Big Little Lies (which earned her an Emmy nomination), Ferrari, and Dumb Money. Recently, she starred in the miniseries Three Women and the thriller Killer Heat. She is next slated to star with Reacher's Alan Ritchson in the action thriller Motor City.

What Is 'Paradise' About?