Paradise Season 2 is expanding its ensemble with a Descendants 3 star not long after it began production. A new report from Deadline revealed that Thomas Doherty has joined the cast of Paradise Season 2. Doherty is described as having a “major recurring” role in Season 2 that could easily expand into Season 3 and beyond if Dan Fogelman and his crew get the chance at another season. His role is reportedly tied to Special Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), as is another Season 2 newcomer, Shailene Woodley. Doherty is also reportedly playing the leader of a biker gang. Paradise was renewed before the Season 1 finale aired on March 4, and the show kicked off production on Season 2 not long after. No release date has been set, but its most likely window is early 2026.

Paradise has been hailed as one of the best shows of the year thus far that will certainly be in the conversation for awards at the next Emmys. In addition to Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Season 1 also stars James Marsden as President Cal Bradford, but there has been no word on if he will return in Season 2. Marsden’s character features mostly in flashbacks in Season 1 after a shocking revelation at the end of Episode 1, so the show may move forward from his character in Season 2. Sinatra, portrayed by Julianne Nicholson, is expected to return in Season 2, but further details about the cast have not been made available. The show comes from creator Dan Fogelman, who previously worked with Sterling K. Brown on This Is Us. Fogelman also wrote the scripts for Cars and Bolt.

What Is ‘Paradise’ About?