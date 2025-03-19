After a successful first season, a major detail has been revealed about Paradise Season 2. Paradise earned strong scores of 83% from critics and 82% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series was renewed for a second season before the conclusion of the first, a major testament to the ability of creator Dan Fogelman. Thanks to a new listing from the California Film Commission, it has been revealed that Paradise Season 2 will boast a budget of $60 million. The budget for the first season of Paradise was rumored to be between $10 million and $15 million per episode, giving it a total cost of around $80-120 million, but this has not been officially confirmed. Still, $60 million is modest enough for a show as popular as Paradise for Season 2.

Featuring in the lead roles in Paradise are stars Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden, who portray Xavier Collins and Cal Bradford, respectively. Brown has worked with Fogelman before in This is Us, the romantic epic series that ran for six seasons, and he is also known for his role as N’Jobu in Black Panther. Brown was nominated for an Oscar last year for his work in American Fiction, and while the award ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer, it still cemented his status as a star. Marsden is best known for his role as Cyclops in the X-Men franchise, and he’s more recently made headlines for playing Tom in all three Sonic the Hedgehog movies. He also played Prince Edward in Enchanted, the 2007 Disney movie starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

When Will ‘Paradise’ Season 2 Be Released?