The Paradise Season 2 Finale began streaming on Hulu today, and series creator Dan Fogelman wasted no time dropping a presidential update on Season 2. Fogelman took to his personal X account to announce that Paradise Season 2 is set to begin filming in just a few weeks. The show was such a success for Hulu that it was renewed several weeks before the finale, and after producing viewership strong enough to land in the top 10 Hulu streaming charts for weeks now, it seems Paradise will return to the small screen sooner rather than later. Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden in the lead roles, and the show earned scores of 82% from critics and 83% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paradise creator Dan Fogelman is also known for his work on This Is Us, the popular romantic comedy series that ran from 2016 to 2022 and even features Paradise star Sterling K. Brown alongside Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley. Fogelman also wrote the screenplay for Life Itself, the popular 2018 R-rated romance drama starring Oscar Isaac opposite Olivia Wilde, with House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke even playing a supporting role. Fogelman first made a name for himself nearly 20 years ago writing the script for Cars, the popular Pixar animated movie starring Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy, and he followed that up a year later by writing the screenplay for Fred Claus, the 2007 holiday comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti. Fogelman also wrote Bolt, Cars 2, Tangled, Crazy, Stupid, Love., and The Guilt Trip.

